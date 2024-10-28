Here's What I'm Reading This Morning

Today, my reading list includes insights on voter sentiment, strategic campaign choices, and some eye-opening socio-economic shifts. Here’s what’s on the docket:

First up, Will Scare Tactics Drive Voters to Harris? Doubtful, which critiques the use of fear in campaigns, questioning whether it actually translates to voter support or just noise.

Next, 20,000 Out-of-Towners Fill MSG for Trump explores Trump’s growing influence and the way simplistic labels can often obscure more complex challenges to democracy. (They’re overthinking this.)

In a call for reform, my friend Cleta Mitchell writes in Congress Must Do More To Prevent Noncitizens Voting and argues that the integrity of the electoral process is under threat and calls for decisive legislative action.

Over in Arizona and Nevada, The Young Voters Harris Desperately Needs Out West looks at Generation Z’s potential sway in the election and Harris’s efforts to capture their support.

Another intriguing read, As the Left Attacks, Trump Becomes More Popular, delves into how criticism from the left is paradoxically boosting Trump’s popularity. (SHOCKER!)

In a critique of campaign choices, Harris Leans Into a Losing Strategy questions the reasoning behind certain decisions in Harris’s campaign.

What If Harris Gets Away With It? speculates on the long-term consequences of Harris’s political maneuvers, raising interesting questions on accountability.

Beyond politics, Peak Population Coming Sooner Than We Think? discusses the potential impacts of declining global birth rates on economic and social structures worldwide.

In an exploration of inflation’s impact, Fun Out, Necessities In for Low, Middle-Income Americans reveals how many households are prioritizing essentials over discretionary spending.

Finally, How DEI Corrupted the NIH critiques recent diversity initiatives within the NIH, raising questions about the impact of social goals on scientific rigor.

Plenty of perspectives to mull over as we move deeper into election season and beyond.