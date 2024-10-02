Since Donald Trump's rise to power in 2016, his influence on the Republican Party has been undeniable, but his down-ticket record has been far from stellar. Under his leadership, Republicans have steadily lost ground in key political arenas—from governorships to state legislatures, the U.S. House, and the Senate. While his legacy hinges on a final shot at redemption, his track record, much like Barack Obama’s second term, is not great. Should the GOP continue this losing streak in November, it could cast a long shadow over Trump’s political legacy and influence within the party.

This election could be the turning point that either solidifies or tarnishes his place in history.