Trump's One Shot to Redeem His Legacy
Since Donald Trump's rise to power in 2016, his influence on the Republican Party has been undeniable, but his down-ticket record has been far from stellar. Under his leadership, Republicans have steadily lost ground in key political arenas—from governorships to state legislatures, the U.S. House, and the Senate. While his legacy hinges on a final shot at redemption, his track record, much like Barack Obama’s second term, is not great. Should the GOP continue this losing streak in November, it could cast a long shadow over Trump’s political legacy and influence within the party.
This election could be the turning point that either solidifies or tarnishes his place in history.
⇩ 34 GOP governors to 27 governorships
In 2016, Republicans held 34 governorships. By 2023, this number dropped to 27, with notable shifts in states like Michigan and Pennsylvania that now have Democratic governors.
⇩ 68 to 57 state legislative chambers
Republicans controlled 68 state legislative chambers in 2016, which has since fallen to 57. Swing states like Nevada have seen their legislatures flip to Democrats, contributing to this decrease.
⇩ 5 to 17 Democrat trifectas
Democrats have made substantial gains since 2016, increasing their trifectas from 5 to 17. States like Colorado and Minnesota now have full Democratic control.
⇩ 241 to 217 Representatives
In 2016, Republicans held 241 seats in the House of Representatives, but now control just 217 seats in 2023. The shift reflects Democratic gains, particularly in suburban districts, since the 2018 elections.
⇩ 52 to 49 Senators
Republicans had 52 Senate seats in 2016, but by 2023, this has decreased to 49, with losses in key battlegrounds like Arizona and Georgia.
⇩ 3,029 to 2,939 Republican state House members
In 2016, Republicans controlled 3,029 out of approximately 5,411 state House seats. This number has slightly decreased to 2,939 as of 2023, showing a small yet noticeable shift toward Democrats.
{} 1,082 to 1,108 Republican state Senators
While Republicans held 1,082 state Senate seats in 2016, their numbers have slightly increased to 1,108 by 2023, showing they’ve maintained a strong presence in state senates, especially in rural regions.
⇩ 1 President to no President
After Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, Republicans held the presidency. However, Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 left the GOP without executive control.
How many of those wins were a result of Democrats cheating? Nothing is out of the question when you have iron-fist control of large metro areas.
it's "funny" how those key battleground states of Arizona and Georgia have been exposed by internal investigations as having fraudulent voting results certified in 2020.