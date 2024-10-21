It's two weeks to the election and the political climate is heating up in unpredictable ways. One of the articles I poring over, "Two Weeks Before the Meltdown Begins", predicts and outright Trump win, and dives into the pivotal stakes of this year's election, highlighting the unique dynamics and potential ramifications. This is shaping up to be one of the most consequential moments in recent history, and it's fascinating to see predictions unfold.

(The great @BurtMaclin_FBI made this on X and I laughed.)

On the other side of the aisle, Kamala Harris has ramped up her media presence, shedding her typically reticent approach in favor of a more direct confrontation with her critics. She sat down with Howard Stern (do people still listen to him?), a move intended to help bolster her waning poll numbers against Trump. It seems like the Democrats are shifting gears at this crucial moment, but not everyone in the party is happy about it—as detailed in "Even Democrats Showing Signs of 'Buyer's Remorse'". The discontent within her own ranks may pose a more significant hurdle for her than even her opposition.

And speaking of polling anxiety, Robin Abcarian, writing in the LA Times: "I Have Presidential Poll Derangement Syndrome" puts into words what many of us are feeling right now—the stress and obsession that comes with watching those poll numbers fluctuate, trying to predict the unpredictable. The stakes seem impossibly high, and we’re all just waiting for some sign of stability.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to have gained an edge over Harris in recent weeks, due in part to his undeniable charisma and ability to galvanize his base. This article by Mark Penn offers a nuanced exploration of Trump's strategy and the challenges Harris faces in countering his influence, particularly given her own struggles with media presence and party cohesion.

Another issue making waves tonight is the perceived rise in crime. The article by Steve Malanga, "You're Not Imagining a Crime Spree" paints a stark picture of how policies like open borders and sanctuary cities may have contributed to escalating crime rates, drawing links to drug networks, trafficking, and other issues. It's a sobering read that highlights the consequences of terrible policies.

Shifting gears a bit, it's worth noting that gold prices are on the rise, which might seem like a small financial blip but actually signals a broader move away from dollar dependency. Investors are increasingly looking for alternatives, and this recent shift says a lot about the current economic climate—something worth keeping an eye on amid the noise of the election.

On the security front, a new report from the House Task Force reveals troubling details about a recent attempt on Trump's life, suggesting that serious communication lapses within the Secret Service almost led to disaster.

The intersection of bureaucracy and lawfare is also explored in Tim Hains’ "Bureaucrats Think Lawfare vs. Political Opponents Is Their Job". It digs into how the bureaucratic system may be leveraging the legal framework to undermine political opponents, raising questions about the ethics and motivations behind such actions—and what this means for democracy as a whole.

Lastly, "Has Harris Done Enough To Convince Black Men?" considers whether Harris's efforts to secure Black male voters have been effective. With the election just weeks away, engaging this key demographic could be pivotal for her campaign, but the response so far has been mixed. The piece offers some valuable insight into the challenges of authentically engaging with and gaining the trust of a community.