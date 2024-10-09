We know that polls have historically UNDERSAMPLED support for Donald Trump. If those same biases are in play in 2024 - Trump will walk away with the election.

Per usually, Pennsylvania is the key and there are a few factors giving us hope.

Registrations. Pennsylvania is one of the few states to NOT ONLY track party registrations but to log party switchers here:

Lastly, the polls have Trump v. Harris well within the margin of error. In 2020 and 2016 the polls had Trump trailing by 7 and 9 pts.

Stay tuned!

Morning Political Newsletter

We're Still Finding Dead Neighbors in NC. We Need Help

In the aftermath of the catastrophic Hurricane Helene, communities in North Carolina are grappling with shocking devastation. Residents are still discovering the tragic impact on their neighborhoods, as the search for those who didn’t survive continues. Despite the enormity of the disaster, locals express deep frustration at the inadequate response from government emergency services, which has fallen far short of expectations. Now, more than ever, they are calling for urgent assistance to help piece their lives back together. Dive into the full article to explore the challenges faced by these resilient communities and their plea for more effective aid.

After Poor Helene Response, Demand Squeaky-Clean Election

In the wake of a devastating hurricane that ravaged several red counties, concerns are mounting over the ability of residents to cast their votes, potentially tilting the scales of the 2024 election. Titled 'After Poor Helene Response, Demand Squeaky-Clean Election', the article delves into the chaotic aftermath of the storm, highlighting the logistical challenges that could disenfranchise voters in these crucial areas. With demand for a transparent and fair electoral process at an all-time high, the piece explores the urgent calls for measures to ensure that every vote counts.

Political Battle Over Hurricane Milton Already Raging

In the article titled "Political Battle Over Hurricane Milton Already Raging," the looming threat of Hurricane Milton has not only prompted physical preparations along the Florida coast but also ignited a fierce political clash. While communities brace for the impact of the storm's outer bands, policymakers are locked in debates over resource allocation, emergency response strategies, and climate change policies. The article delves into the charged atmosphere where political leaders are navigating the complexities of disaster management under the critical gaze of constituents, providing a captivating glimpse into the intersection of nature's fury and political maneuvering.

The Vibes Have Run Out For Kamala

In the article "The Vibes Have Run Out For Kamala," readers are taken on a journey through Vice President Kamala Harris's recent challenges in maintaining her media presence. Despite the typically friendly nature of her media appearances, Harris has found it increasingly difficult to resonate with audiences and convey her message effectively. The article delves into specific instances where Harris's attempts to connect have fallen flat, exploring the implications of these struggles for both her political future and her role in the current administration. It's a compelling look at how even seasoned politicians can find themselves navigating rough waters in the public eye.

Harris Making Same Mistakes She Made in 2019

In the article titled "Harris Making Same Mistakes She Made in 2019," readers are taken on a revealing journey through Kamala Harris's political trajectory, highlighting how her approach and strategies have shown little evolution since her unsuccessful primary campaign. Despite the passage of time and the lessons that come with experience, Harris appears to be repeating past mistakes, risking a repeat of history as critical moments loom. The article suggests that while there's still an opportunity for change, the window for transformation is narrowing, adding urgency to her political journey.

Kamala Only Running Because Of Biden's Decline

In the article "Kamala Only Running Because Of Biden's Decline," the author delves into the motivations behind Vice President Kamala Harris's political ambitions amid President Biden's current challenges. The piece suggests that Harris is positioning herself as a successor primarily due to Biden's perceived weakening influence. Critically exploring her role as a political figure, the article claims that Harris mirrors Biden's policies and leadership style, portraying her as an inevitable replacement rather than a distinct leader with a unique vision. Readers are invited to consider the dynamics at play in the administration and the implications for the future political landscape.

'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Smart Way To Excite Harris' Base

In a surprising move, Vice President Kamala Harris made waves by choosing "Call Her Daddy," a popular podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, for a significant media appearance this election cycle. This unconventional choice demonstrates a savvy strategy to connect with younger audiences and energize her base. Harris' appearance on the podcast not only highlights the growing influence of non-traditional media but also showcases a refreshing approach to political engagement. To discover more about this bold media strategy and its potential impact on Harris' base, read the full article.

The Slap Not Heard Round the World

In "The Slap Not Heard Round the World," the author reflects on a pivotal moment in American history, when the release of Trump's Access Hollywood tape sparked a nationwide conversation about sexual assault. As a professional woman who shared her own experience in response to a New York Times inquiry, she offers a personal account of how the pervasive issues of racism and sexism were thrust into the spotlight. This article delves into the collective reckoning that followed and examines the cultural shift that set the stage for the explosive impact of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Wisconsin Senate Race Tightens

As the Wisconsin Senate race heats up, Republican candidate Eric Hovde intensifies his strategy by linking his Democratic opponent to backing LGBTQ+ youth care initiatives. This move is part of a broader campaign effort to sway undecided voters in what has become a tightly contested race. With both parties investing heavily in their campaigns, Wisconsin's election is now being closely watched as a potential toss-up, indicating its critical role in the balance of power. Stay tuned to discover how these dynamics unfold in this pivotal political showdown.

The Senate Race Dems Absolutely Have To Win

In a surprising turn for what used to be a humble rural venue, the Howard County Fairgrounds now finds itself at the heart of a bustling campaign stage in the Baltimore-Washington metroplex. Shifting from its agricultural roots to center stage in a high-stakes political battle, this location sets the scene for a crucial Senate race that Democrats are eyeing as essential for their political future. Dive into the tensions and strategies at play in this must-win contest—where every moment at the fairgrounds could tip the scales and shape the political landscape.

