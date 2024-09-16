Imagine the scene: a young man, not even 20, suddenly experiences a crushing pain in his chest. He struggles to catch his breath and feels dizzy, as if he might pass out. He tries to call for help, but his voice is weak. His friends find him and call for an ambulance, but by the time the paramedics arrive, he has already lost consciousness - he was gone.

These are real stories of vaccine injuries.

Many of the haters on Team Apocalypse dismiss V-safe (the new registered vaccine injury database showing 1 in 800 recipients of shots have injuries). They scoff at the original reporting system VAERS - even though the CDC itself quotes VAERS all the time!

It's insulting but if that's how they want to play: we have 2700+ Vaccine Case Studies from published & peer-reviewed journals detailing vax injuries & deaths.

Let’s start going through some of these.

Case Report: Two boys (12 & 18) found dead at home in Connecticut post-vax.