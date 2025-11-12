Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Video: Piers Morgan Apologizes to Sports Star Who Fought Against Getting Vaccinated

Justin Hart's avatar
Justin Hart
Nov 12, 2025

Piers Morgan apologizes to tennis star Novak Djokovic for previously criticizing him for not getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’m going to start by making an apology.”

“And it’s for this. I was very censorious about you over the COVID scandal that you got caught up in.”

Back in 2022, Morgan celebrated when it was determined that Djokovic would be booted from the Australian Open.

“Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar, & anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation & will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in Aus Open. Good,” he said at the time.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture