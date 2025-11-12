Video: Piers Morgan Apologizes to Sports Star Who Fought Against Getting Vaccinated

Piers Morgan apologizes to tennis star Novak Djokovic for previously criticizing him for not getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I’m going to start by making an apology.”

“And it’s for this. I was very censorious about you over the COVID scandal that you got caught up in.”

Back in 2022, Morgan celebrated when it was determined that Djokovic would be booted from the Australian Open.

“Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar, & anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation & will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in Aus Open. Good,” he said at the time.