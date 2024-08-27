Mark Zuckerberg's August 26, 2024, letter to Congress offers a long-awaited acknowledgment of what many of us at Rational Ground—and across the nation—have known all along: Facebook was an active participant in the systematic censorship of American voices during the COVID pandemic.

In his letter to Chairman Jim Jordan, Zuckerberg admits that "government pressure was wrong" and expresses regret for not being "more outspoken about it" at the time.

But let’s be clear—this is no minor regret. Facebook, a platform that touts itself as a modern-day digital town square, was complicit in silencing American citizens. This wasn’t just a passive response to government pressure. Facebook actively enforced policies that stifled discussion, flagged dissenting opinions as “misinformation,” and crippled debate during one of the most critical periods in recent history.

Zuckerberg now claims, “with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make [those choices] today.” But where was that judgment when we needed it most? For months, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, pressured social media companies like Facebook to censor COVID content—content that ranged from humor and satire to serious debates about policy.

This wasn’t about protecting public health. This was about controlling the narrative, ensuring that only one perspective—often one that aligned with flawed or incomplete data—was allowed to reach the public. The result? Millions of Americans were deprived of critical information and perspectives that could have shaped public understanding and policy.

Everything Changed on July 15th, 2021

On July 15th, 2021, the mask was ripped off. In a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted that senior White House staff were “in regular touch” with Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms regarding COVID posts. More egregiously, the Surgeon General’s office was “flagging problematic posts for Facebook” that spread what the administration deemed “disinformation.”

This wasn’t just coordination—it was collusion. The government wasn’t just advising these platforms; they were actively steering the censorship of Americans. They even released a blacklist of so-called “super-disseminators” of COVID “disinformation.” We’re talking about doctors, scientists, and everyday citizens whose only crime was questioning the dominant narrative.

These actions represent a gross violation of the principles on which our country was founded. Freedom of speech isn’t just a footnote in American democracy—it’s a pillar. Yet, in the name of “public safety,” this administration weaponized social media platforms to suppress dissent and silence critics. Facebook and Twitter, companies that were built on the ideals of free expression, became tools of government censorship.

The Damage Is Done, but the Proof Is Here

Zuckerberg’s letter is too little, too late. The damage has been done. Lives were impacted, businesses shuttered, and children were forced into isolation—all while reasonable discussions about COVID policies were being suppressed. But what’s more, this letter provides clear proof of what we fought against in our lawsuit: the unlawful collusion between the government and social media companies to suppress free speech.

While we’re not currently pursuing our lawsuit, these revelations vindicate everything we’ve been fighting for. They demonstrate beyond a doubt that the censorship efforts during the pandemic were not just real—they were orchestrated at the highest levels of power. And though the lawsuit is paused, we may yet resurrect it in the future.

That's one of the reasons why we built the AI ChatGPT bought for Rational Ground. To be the collective mind and repository of everything we went through and everything we can use to fight in case they rear their ugly hat again.

Subscribers have unlimited full access to the tool here.

At Rational Ground, we've been documenting these issues for years. We’ve exposed the coordinated efforts between government agencies and Big Tech to stifle dissenting voices. In our article, ["Facebook Files: Rep. Jordan Revelations"], we highlighted just how deep this collaboration ran. And in our piece, ["Breaking: FOIA Emails Reveal CDC and Big Tech Collaboration"], we showcased the direct involvement of the CDC in shaping what information was allowed to be shared.

These revelations affirm that our fight was justified. The principles of free speech and open debate must be upheld, even in times of crisis. As we move forward, we remain vigilant. And while the lawsuit may be on hold, we will continue to pursue every avenue to ensure that these wrongs are addressed.