Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
18h

October payrolls were affected by the Hurricane and Port Strike. Trumps Tariffs have created uncertainty and are a tax increase on Americans in a weak economy. It hurts manufacturers who require inputs from overseas, and increase the costs for companies to reshore. Its also inflationary although the full effects have not yet been fully felt. His draconian immigration policies have scared off tourists, and the weak dollar caused by policies increasing the deficit/debt and tariffs are also inflationary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
1d

My feeling is the opposite. Trump has turned this around, employers are hiring, people are spending.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture