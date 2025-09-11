Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Bailey's avatar
Joyce Bailey
6d

very well written thank you for your post

- Turning Point needs to continue with more chapters and all age groups to not let his message die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
6d

It is NOT a "both sides" issue.

No assassination attempts on Biden.

No assassination attempts on Kamala.

No assassination attempts on AOC.

No assassination attempts on any other prominent voice on the political left.

No violence from pro-Israeli crowds.

No arrests on the pro-Israeli side.

No calls for death or murder of those who oppose the pro-Israeli side.

Those who oppose gender ideology do not call for the death of those who disagree with them.

Those who oppose movements like BLM did not call for the death of those who took part in the BLM riots.

Social media is not flooded with videos from those on the right celebrating the deaths of those on the left or wishing harm upon them.

It is not a "both sides" issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture