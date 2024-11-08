Share this postWill Trump Hold True to His Promise to DESTROY Government Censorship?covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWill Trump Hold True to His Promise to DESTROY Government Censorship?Justin HartNov 08, 202436Share this postWill Trump Hold True to His Promise to DESTROY Government Censorship?covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65ShareThis video is making the rounds. It was recorded about a year ago and I hope Trump makes good on this important effort.36Share this postWill Trump Hold True to His Promise to DESTROY Government Censorship?covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther65SharePreviousNext
I wouldn't hold my breath.
Censorship was a problem for him when he was "on the outs", when he's on the inside and gets a feel for the advantages of censorship, he'll likely succumb to making use of it for himself (or his people will, same thing).
Issues such as censorship should be constantly fought against, constantly kept under wraps, kept in the box, not allowed to be seen nor experienced, it is too alluring to the caliber of men who regularly (always?) climb up to these positions of leadership or power.
Oh, yes President Trump will do all he promises to the American people.