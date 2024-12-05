The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the world in unprecedented ways, exposing vulnerabilities in global health systems, government preparedness, and public trust. In the wake of this crisis, the COVID-Select Committee in Congress now has issued a comprehensive after-action review that offers vital recommendations to better understand what went wrong and how we can be better equipped for future challenges.
Here are the core 10 recommendations they make.
Investigate COVID-19 Origins: Continue investigations into the origins of COVID-19, including activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Pause High-Risk Research: Implement stricter oversight and pause gain-of-function research until stronger biosafety measures are in place.
Promote Transparency: Declassify and share more data on pandemic origins and federal research activities with the public.
Prepare for Future Pandemics: Expand the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response to cover broader biodefense responsibilities.
Reform Relief Programs: Modernize systems for distributing relief funds and tighten fraud prevention in future crises.
Enhance Strategic Stockpiles: Build state and federal reserves with better inventory tracking and promote domestic production of medical supplies.
Improve Public Health Policies: Base mask mandates and lockdowns on comprehensive scientific studies and prioritize protecting the vulnerable.
Support Vaccine Transparency: Reform vaccine safety surveillance and consider natural immunity in policy decisions.
Address Education Impacts: Focus on mitigating pandemic-related learning loss and improving school infrastructure like ventilation.
Uphold Government Accountability: Ensure compliance with oversight requests and review federal record-keeping practices.
How about STOP MANUFACTURING DEADLY VIRUSES to kill us off!
These 10 aims and intentions seem to be admirable, but you have to start with the premise that Covid and the Vax were genuine, not engineered, choreographed and scripted events designed for the purpose of taking control over mankind. Some of the 10 remedies seem to capitulate that all events were true and accurate. I take exception to 1, 4, 6, 7 and 8 are all accept these lies as being the unquestionable truth.
The creators of this Scam wanted to take our freedom of thought and speech and then chemically render us all, by injection, as sub-human slaves for the super-rich. AS planned by the
syndicate known as The New World Order.
I'm fast concluding that Covid & the DEADLY INJECTION called a vaccine, were dreamed up and meticulously planned by evil manipulative 'Super-Wealthy' criminals over decades. They planned to take over the world and dominate most of the surviving population.
Furthermore, I believe Big Pharma was complicit in organising the false consequences of the man-modified disease/s in order to create a market for a 'CURE' which never existed and, in its place, a depopulation poison was injected into the majority of the planet's population,
Clues for reaching these conclusions are the bizarre evolution of Fauci's Empire which, over the decades, became his vehicle to amass fortune and to impress humanity with his influence. Instead, it's come to light that Fauci was the engineer of his own downfall and disgrace. Fauci fooled 5 US Presidents (including Trump - who we hope has now opened his eyes.
Another clue was learning that big Pharma created a massive market for unproven and potentially dangerous (DEADLY) medicines and injections - the most lethal are mRNA vax! I learned that these deadly drugs, mads and injections came with ZERO LIABILITY.
Another Clue was learning that the WEF's New World Order intend to reduce the world's population and enslave those who survived the great Cull by injection.
Another Clue was learning, early on in the Covid and 'Vax' Scams, that Bill Gates has used his wealth to control media, narratives, markets, the WHO and many institutions to promote these topics which he believes are useful for further increasing his wealth and influence on the planet!
No wonder the FDA, CDC, Big Pharma, the Media, the medical profession, Governments, etc, are now distrusted more now, than ever before!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) We'll all live longer by avoiding the corrupt entities mentioned above!