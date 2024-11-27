I’ve got a little-known story about Dr. Jay Bhattacharya that you need to hear.

Just weeks after Elon Musk took over Twitter, it came to light that Jay had been blacklisted—his account suppressed in ways most people couldn’t imagine.

Elon personally invited Jay to Twitter HQ, determined to fix things and give him full insight into what had happened.

One by one, “Team Reality” accounts started being restored. But hundreds were still left in the shadows, waiting for their voices to be heard again.

I’d been carefully documenting these names, and in a last-ditch effort, just before Christmas, I sent the list to Jay.

Shortly after, those accounts came back to life. I DM’d Jay to thank him, but here’s the truth: he would never take credit for it. Yet because of him, so many of you here on X were given a second chance. The man deserves more credit than he’ll ever claim.