Just when we thought we’d learned our lesson, Wuhan’s labs have “unearthed” another bat coronavirus—HKU5-CoV-2. Discovered by the team led by the infamous “batwoman” (yes, Shi Zhengli herself), this virus can latch onto the same human receptor (ACE2) that SARS-CoV-2 uses, albeit a bit less efficiently. While there’s no sign of human infections yet, the findings serve as a stark reminder that nature (and sometimes labs) never runs out of surprises. We’re taking notes and we WILL NOT let history repeat itself.
Key Points:
What’s New?
HKU5-CoV-2 is a newly discovered bat coronavirus from Wuhan that binds to the human ACE2 receptor—the same door SARS-CoV-2 used to crash into our lives.
Why It Matters:
Even though its ability to infect human cells isn’t as strong as COVID-19’s, the discovery reminds us that potentially dangerous viruses are still lurking in these labs.
The Usual Suspect:
This breakthrough comes from Wuhan’s research circles, led by Shi Zhengli—the “batwoman” who first brought us the early clues of COVID-19.
Not a Crisis Yet:
There are no human cases right now. However, the ability of HKU5-CoV-2 to bind human receptors is a cautionary signal that we must remain vigilant against any “outbreak”.
Our Stand:
We’re not going to let this happen again.
Stay informed, stay skeptical, and remember—while scientific discovery is essential, protecting public health comes first. Here’s to making sure we learn from the past and don’t repeat it.
LMAO at the woo-who clown show. If any of these things are real deadly viruses, all of these clowns would be in extreme peril. I am shocked it is not named CoV-3 which has been mentioned in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology way back in 2007 along with CoV-1 and CoV-2 (13 years ahead of CoV-2, in fact).
Now you know this is all FAKE. Ignore the man behind the mask and in the hazmat suit...he is a leftover from the movie "Outbreak".
Here we go again poised to be deluged with endless lies.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus was never proven to (1) exist and (2) be infectious. I say "exist" because today there is no biological "virus" to be found. Is it just a software code?
In fact, viruses themselves are doubted to exist. They are just the latest bogeyman.