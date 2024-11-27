What an incredible moment to celebrate! Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s nomination as Director of the National Institutes of Health is a testament to his unwavering dedication to health, truth, and the well-being of all of us. For years, his voice has stood out as a beacon of reason and compassion, even during some of the most challenging times in recent memory.
This nomination feels deeply personal for so many of us who have longed for leadership that prioritizes integrity and meaningful change in healthcare. It’s a moment of hope—a chance to ensure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated and that the health of future generations is protected. Today, we celebrate not just his nomination, but the brighter path ahead for all of us.
Awesome news. What a breathe of fresh air after the last four years
So grateful to hear this wonderful news. Thanksgiving is just around the corner. This very good man is such a blessing and a God-send to a country that has been so long mired in corruption and dark intention. Let us all continue to pray that there will be a peaceful transition for this new President and administration so that Liberty and Freedom may reign in America again. We are all responsible for making this happen.