As we've mentioned before, this is vital to understand. In Part 1, we explained to you the closest advisors to Kamala Harris. The reason why this is important is that the spoils go to the victorious campaign, and those who sacrificed much over this campaign trail will be the people in the White House running the country. It's vital you get to know them.

1. Jalisa Washington-Price – Senior Advisor

Prior Experience: National South Regional Director for Kamala Harris's 2020 presidential campaign; senior roles in Democratic campaigns including for Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams.

X: @JalisaWPrice

Additional Details: Jalisa Washington-Price is recognized for her expertise in mobilizing African American voters and has been a key player in shaping outreach strategies to minority communities. While her efforts have been praised for increasing voter engagement, some critics argue that her focus on identity politics might alienate moderate and independent voters who prioritize policy over representation.

2. Kristin Bertolina Faust – Senior Strategist

Prior Experience: Founder of Bertolina & Barnato, a public affairs firm; advisor to various Democratic candidates and causes.

Twitter: Not publicly available.

Additional Details: Kristin Bertolina Faust is known for her strategic communications expertise and has a history of working with progressive campaigns. Critics suggest that her aggressive messaging tactics may sometimes oversimplify complex policy issues, potentially misleading the public for political gain.

3. Stephanie Cutter – Communications Strategist

Prior Experience: Deputy Campaign Manager for Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign; co-founder of Precision Strategies.

Twitter: @stefcutter

Additional Details: Stephanie Cutter is a prominent Democratic strategist famed for her sharp communication skills and media acumen. She has been instrumental in crafting messaging for high-profile campaigns. Detractors claim that her combative style may contribute to partisan polarization, potentially hindering bipartisan cooperation.