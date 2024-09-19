The Cochrane Review poured over 78 mask studies and concluded there was little to no evidence that facemasks provide any efficacy against viral transmission.
First, a note about the Cochrane Review (in their own words):
The Cochrane Library contains high-quality, independent evidence to inform healthcare decision-making. It includes reliable evidence from Cochrane and other systematic reviews, clinical trials, and more. Cochrane reviews bring you the combined results of the world’s best medical research studies, and are recognized as the gold standard in evidence-based health care.
You might remember this table which made the rounds over the past 3 years:
The NEW study added to the lot of analysis and updated their ranges of impacts.
For their core analysis on masks they focused on a dozen studies to determine whether or not masking can quell the spread of infectious respiratory diseases.
We took it upon ourselves to update that infographic into something more visual with quotes from the studies. FEEL FREE TO SPREAD THIS FAR AND WIDE!
New Infographic!
Check out this fantastic interview the author of the review, Tom Jefferson:
I put together a short tweet thread on this:
Here are the confidence intervals showing the range of impacts of the studies is a great feature of the report. Their conclusion, these interventions show: "a relative paucity given the importance of the question of masking and its relative effectiveness."
EXCUSE ME!
I was assured by #thescience experts that Dolce-Gabbana designer scarves are effective against Covid viruses…
Surely, the mask fiasco pales into insignificance when compared to other consequential atrocities we've revealed since Covid man-modified for release upon the public to justify a 'DEADLY cure'.
The 'cure' does not work, but kills and maims! If vax recipients survive the jab, they will immediately become more susceptible to many more serious illnesses. Vax recipients will, in time, learn that these depopulating injections open the door wide to many shocking illnesses and ailments like heart issues, blood clots, and even other unrelated illnesses like Turbo-Cancers and Alzheimer's. The best any recipient of the 'cure' can expect is a shortened Life Expectancy!
So, Big Pharma cheated the introduction of dangerous, ineffective injections through a fictitious EUA process. Then mysterious unexpected 'BOOSTERS' suddenly appeared. (In my opinion, without any formal, legal safety authentication = No additional cheated EUA.) "The public won't ask questions - they're too dumb to notice what we just did"!
Then we learned the 'new covid "VACCINES" were not really 'Vaccines', but unproven mRNA injected technology that has proven a total medical disaster, causing millions of hidden Injuries and DEATHS as a direct consequence of this unproven, uncontrollable and unpredictable technology. Now, the FDA are sneaking another modification into all previously safe and effective vaccines. It's SA-mRNA, which means 'Self-Assembling' mRNA, which once injected, becomes a permanent dangerous Gene Editing component. Apparently, the 'SA' mRNA version removes the necessity of having to keep 'BOOSTING' shit into the human body! (My uneducated description, which won't be far off reality.)
And, you can be assured these poisons will come with NO LIABILITY for the super-wealthy manufacturers. Millions will die by injected crap but nobody seems to have the slightest interest.
The FDA have just authorised insane, intrusive, dangerous experiments which can be done to poor and insecure children. This disgusting 'lab rat' scheme can proceed without the parents or guardians knowledge. The only criteria these kids must meet is they must be receiving some sort of 'Welfare' - Even if it's ONLY being entitled to Free School Meals! Providing guinea pig 'PREY' to Big Pharma!
What has the world become when these ludicrous murderous tactics can be dome with total government approval! Our Governments have become Accessories to Mass-Murder!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) Ready to assist in the revolution to regain our FREEDOMS!