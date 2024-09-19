The Cochrane Review poured over 78 mask studies and concluded there was little to no evidence that facemasks provide any efficacy against viral transmission.

First, a note about the Cochrane Review (in their own words):

The Cochrane Library contains high-quality, independent evidence to inform healthcare decision-making. It includes reliable evidence from Cochrane and other systematic reviews, clinical trials, and more. Cochrane reviews bring you the combined results of the world’s best medical research studies, and are recognized as the gold standard in evidence-based health care.

You might remember this table which made the rounds over the past 3 years:

The NEW study added to the lot of analysis and updated their ranges of impacts.

For their core analysis on masks they focused on a dozen studies to determine whether or not masking can quell the spread of infectious respiratory diseases.

Check out this fantastic interview the author of the review, Tom Jefferson:

Here are the confidence intervals showing the range of impacts of the studies is a great feature of the report. Their conclusion, these interventions show: "a relative paucity given the importance of the question of masking and its relative effectiveness."