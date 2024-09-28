New data from the CDC indicates that COVID-19 policies have exacerbated asthma attacks, particularly in youth. According to data released on data™.cdc.gov, after years of declining asthma rates, there was a marked increase in asthma-related incidents in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The sudden rise in attacks, following years of improvement, highlights the unintended health consequences of pandemic policies such as lockdowns and disrupted medical care, especially among children. This adds to growing concerns about the long-term effects of these policies on public health.