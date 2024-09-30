A recent tweet by our friend Restaf Levi has sent shockwaves around the Covid community and beyond. It revealed a set of confidential documents that allegedly were shown to the UK and other world leaders, confirming the COVID-19 lab leak. The doucuments were presented in March 2020, just weeks after the heinous “Proximal Origin” cover-up story.

The documents, which have been circulating online, confirm the main theory - that the virus was engineered at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as part of a "gain of function" research project, and that Western governments knew about it but chose to launch smear attacks on those who spoke out about it.

The documents appear to be a briefing note prepared for the UK Prime Minister and his advisors, contain explosive information that challenges the official narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the briefing, the virus was engineered to be highly infectious and was released from the WIV laboratory in late 2019.

The briefing note, which is dated March 27, 2020, was prepared by a team of experts, including Professor Gwythian Prins, Sir Richard Dearlove, and Dr. John Constable, among others. The team analyzed the genetic sequence of the virus and found that it contained inserted sequences from both HIV and a flu strain, which is consistent with the idea that the virus was engineered in a laboratory.

The briefing note also reveals that the WIV had been conducting "gain of function" experiments on bat viruses, which involved manipulating the viruses to make them more infectious and deadly. The experiments were conducted in collaboration with international partners, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The documents also suggest that the Chinese government was aware of the lab leak and was engaged in a cover-up effort to conceal the true nature and origin of the virus. The briefing note states that the Chinese government was desperate to "conceal the true nature and origin of the virus" and was using a "subtle, ruthless and clever strategy of misdirection" to achieve this goal.

The documents go on to reveal that the Chinese government was involved in a propaganda effort to promote the Wuhan Market theory, which suggests that the virus was transmitted to humans through an animal market in Wuhan. The briefing note states that this theory was "axiomatic" and that the Chinese government was using it to deflect blame and avoid responsibility for the lab leak.

The implications of these documents are staggering. If true, they suggest that major leaders were told early on about the lab-orgin of the virus suggesting a role of Western governments in the cover-up, and whether they were aware of the lab leak but chose to ignore it.

The documents have sparked a heated debate about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some experts arguing that they provide conclusive evidence of a lab leak, while others argue that they are inconclusive or misleading. However, the documents have also sparked a renewed call for transparency and accountability, with many experts demanding that the truth about the pandemic be revealed.

Note: The documents released by Restaf Levi are not officially verified, and their authenticity has not been confirmed. However, the information contained in the documents has been widely shared and discussed online, and has sparked a heated debate about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.