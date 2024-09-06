As we wake tomorrow we’ll have an update on where the BLS payrolls report will come in. My prediction - it won’t be pretty.

Recall that this report just last week was revised DRAMATICALLY going back to March 2023. 818K patrolled jobs were not in fact there at all.

Yesterday, the JOLTS data is out and it does not paint a pretty picture.

This next chart I'm going to give you is pretty cool. Or frightening depending on what your viewpoint is. But I was able to zero out the starting number of the Schulze report for job openings and compare 2021 to 2024 with two scenarios. I wanna hear from you below which one do you think is most probable.

Some say that history or pizza itself, but I think it rhymes.

SCENARIO 1 :: 2021-2024 vs. 2006 - 2010+ → in this scenario, we line up 2021 with 2006. Jobs are openings peak in 2007/2022 and start on their way down. If history is any measure than jobs may start picking up by the end of the year.

SCENARIO 2 :: 2021-2024 vs. 2007 - 2011+ → in this scenario, we line up 2021 with 2005. 2008/2024 are the years in a pattern which would mean… this is ONLY the beginning.

TELL ME WHAT YOU think below! Opening this up for all takers.