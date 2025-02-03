Let’s get this straight. Dr. Fauci’s NIAID and USAID handed over $41 million in U.S. taxpayer funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—the same lab now linked to Ben Hu, the likely Patient Zero of COVID-19. And the kicker? That funding ended right before the pandemic started. (source here)

This isn’t a conspiracy theory—it’s all right there in FOIA-obtained documents exposing how EcoHealth Alliance acted as a middleman, shuffling money from the U.S. government to Chinese scientists working on gain-of-function experiments—the kind that make viruses deadlier and more transmissible.

And where was all this happening? In a lab that was already playing fast and loose with safety protocols.

Follow the Money

Ben Hu , a lead researcher at WIV, was directly funded by U.S. grants to conduct gain-of-function studies on bat coronaviruses.

NIAID (Fauci’s agency) and USAID funneled over $41 million to EcoHealth Alliance, which then sent taxpayer dollars straight to the Wuhan lab.

The funding ran from 2014 to 2019, just in time for the Wuhan lab to be ground zero for a pandemic.

What are the odds?

The Cover-Up Was Real

The same people who gaslit the public for years, calling any lab leak theories “misinformation,” knew all along that they bankrolled the Wuhan lab’s dangerous research. Here’s how they buried the truth:

Fauci and NIH officials scrambled in early 2020 to cover their tracks, knowing gain-of-function research was at the heart of the pandemic.

Emails show that instead of investigating the lab, top scientists worked behind the scenes to shut down any discussion of a lab origin.

State Department memos confirm that lab workers were getting sick with COVID-like symptoms as early as November 2019.

Taxpayer-Funded Disaster

Every mandate, every lockdown, every economic catastrophe we suffered—all traces back to a virus that was possibly created with our own tax dollars. The worst part? They were set to keep funding this research until 2024 had watchdogs like White Coat Waste not blown the whistle.

This isn’t just incompetence. It’s deliberate deception.

No More Gaslighting

It took years for the media and public health bureaucrats to admit what was obvious from the start: COVID likely came from a lab, not a wet market. Now, with the receipts in hand, we know that our government didn’t just fund the lab—they funded the scientist at the center of it all.

Fauci, NIH, and USAID owe the American people answers. But don’t expect them to offer up the truth without a fight.

The real question is: Will anyone be held accountable?