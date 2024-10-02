Federal Register 2024-10-02

Part 748 - Applications for Export or Reexport Authorization; Exporter Certification RequirementsSummary: This section introduces changes to the Export Administration Regulations, specifically expanding the Validated End-User (VEU) program to include Data Centers. This aims to facilitate the secure export of advanced computing integrated circuits to trusted entities while mitigating national security risks. The section details eligibility criteria, item restrictions, end-use limitations, and termination conditions for Data Center VEU authorizations. It also amends Supplement No. 7 to Part 748, providing an updated list of validated end-users, eligible items, and authorized destinations.