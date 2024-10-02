Federal Register 2024-10-02

Table of Contents: Federal Register Excerpts - October 2, 2024
I. Title 2 - Grants and Agreements
Part 300 - Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal AwardsSummary: This section details updated administrative requirements, cost principles, and audit requirements for federal awards across various departments, including the Department of Health and Human Services.
II. Title 7 - Agriculture
Part 2 - Delegations of Authority by the Assistant Secretary for AdministrationSummary: This section outlines delegations of authority within the Department of Agriculture, specifically related to procurement actions.
III. Title 12 - Banks and Banking
Chapter X - Bureau of Consumer Financial ProtectionPart 201 - Procedures for Disclosure of Records Under the Freedom of Information ActSummary: This section details the procedures for requesting and disclosing records under the Freedom of Information Act from the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.
Proposed Rules: Part 375 - Consumer ReportingSummary: This section proposes amendments to regulations regarding consumer reporting, aiming to address the use of consumer reports in adverse action notices.
IV. Title 14 - Aeronautics and Space
Part 1 - Definitions and AbbreviationsSummary: This section defines key terms and abbreviations used in Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, focusing on aeronautics and space.
Part 11 - General Rule-Making ProceduresSummary: This section outlines the general procedures for rule-making within Title 14, ensuring transparency and consistency in the process.
Part 39 - Airworthiness DirectivesSummary: This section introduces a new airworthiness directive related to The Boeing Company, addressing a specific safety concern for particular aircraft models.
Proposed Rules: Part 39 - Airworthiness DirectivesSummary: This section proposes a new airworthiness directive for The Boeing Company, focusing on addressing an identified unsafe condition in specific aircraft models.
Proposed Rules: Part 71 - Designation of Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E Airspace Areas; Air Traffic Service Routes; and Reporting PointsSummary: This section proposes amendments to the designation and modification of controlled airspace areas, air traffic service routes, and reporting points based on current aeronautical data and requirements.
V. Title 15 - Commerce and Foreign Trade
Part 748 - Applications for Export or Reexport Authorization; Exporter Certification RequirementsSummary: This section introduces changes to the Export Administration Regulations, specifically expanding the Validated End-User (VEU) program to include Data Centers. This aims to facilitate the secure export of advanced computing integrated circuits to trusted entities while mitigating national security risks. The section details eligibility criteria, item restrictions, end-use limitations, and termination conditions for Data Center VEU authorizations. It also amends Supplement No. 7 to Part 748, providing an updated list of validated end-users, eligible items, and authorized destinations.
VI. Title 16 - Commercial Practices
Proposed Rules: Part 1240 - Safety Standard for Magnet ToysSummary: This section proposes safety standard changes for magnet toys, specifically addressing labeling requirements for toys that pose ingestion hazards due to their magnetic properties.
VII. Title 27 - Alcohol, Tobacco Products, and Firearms
Proposed Rules: Part 24 - WineSummary: This section proposes amendments to the regulations governing wine, specifically focusing on the use of the term "Estate Bottled" on wine labels.
VIII. Title 33 - Navigation and Navigable Waters
Part 165 - Regulated Navigation Areas and Limited Access AreasSummary: This section establishes a temporary safety zone in Baltimore Harbor, Maryland, regulating navigable waters within a specific radius around the vessel SSI DEFIANT.
IX. Title 38 - Pensions, Bonuses, and Veterans' Relief
Proposed Rules: Part 81 - Loan GuarantySummary: This section proposes amending regulations related to the processing and awarding of grants under the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, specifically addressing the reallocation of deobligated funds to eligible applicants.
X. Title 42 - Public Health
Part 38 - Organ Procurement and Transplantation NetworkSummary: This section amends regulations within the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, particularly focusing on updates to membership and voting privileges for organizations involved in organ transplantation.
Parts 50, 51, 51a, 51b, 51c, 51d, 52, 52a, 52b, 52c, 52d, 52e, 55a, 56, 57, 59, 59a, 62, 63a, 64, 65, 65a, 66, 67, 124, 136, 430, 433, 434, 436, 438, 440, 441, 456, 457, 1001, and 1007 - Public Health GrantsSummary: These sections implement various amendments to regulations governing public health grants. The primary focus is updating references to administrative requirements, cost principles, and audit requirements from Title 45 of the Code of Federal Regulations to Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations. The amendments ensure consistency and alignment with updated federal grant management standards.
XI. Department of Commerce
NoticesSummary: This section contains notices from the Department of Commerce, encompassing diverse topics such as trade actions, export regulations, and proposed information collections. A noteworthy notice concerns the authorization for incidental takings of marine mammals during a marine geophysical survey. The notice details the request, affected species, potential impacts, mitigation measures, and monitoring requirements. It includes tables outlining species abundance, estimated take numbers, and authorized take levels, reflecting the Department's commitment to balancing scientific research with marine mammal protection.
XII. Federal Reserve System
Change in Bank Control Notices; Acquisitions of Shares of a Bank or Bank Holding CompanySummary: This section announces applications submitted under the Change in Bank Control Act, wherein individuals or entities seek to acquire controlling interests in banks or bank holding companies. The notices provide information about the applicants and the factors considered by the Federal Reserve in evaluating these applications.
