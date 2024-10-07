Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-07

This table of contents summarizes key content from excerpts of the October 7, 2024 Federal Register, Vol. 89, No. 194. It focuses on aviation regulations, safety notices, agricultural and trade guidelines, defense contracts, and system of records updates.

Federal Aviation Administration

Section 100.T11–133: This section establishes a temporary regulated area within San Diego Bay for the San Diego Sharkfest Swim. The regulation outlines the specific coordinates and time restrictions for the area.

Section 95.6001 - 95.6558: This section addresses Victor Routes within the US, specifically amending and deleting segments of various VOR Federal Airways.

Section 95.4000 - 95.4801: This section focuses on High Altitude RNAV routes, introducing amendments to existing routes and adding new ones. These changes include modifications to waypoints, MEAs, MAAs, and GNSS requirements.

Section 95.3210 - 95.3499: This section details amendments to numerous RNAV routes, outlining changes in waypoints, Minimum Enroute Altitudes (MEA), and Maximum Authorized Altitudes (MAA), affecting various regions across the US.

Part 470 - Commodity Acquisitions: This section sets forth the policy and procedures for the acquisition of agricultural commodities by USDA, with a focus on lowest landed cost considerations, cargo preference requirements, and electronic submission of related documents.

Subchapter H - Clauses and Forms : This section revises various clauses related to government contracts, outlining limitations on government obligations and procedures for incrementally funded projects.

Section 180.655: This section amends the tolerances for residues of the herbicide Flazasulfuron, specifically adding a new entry to the table for Avocado crops and setting the maximum residue limit.

Fisheries of the Exclusive Economic Zone Off Alaska; Pacific Cod in the Central Regulatory Area of the Gulf of Alaska: This section announces the re-opening of directed fishing for Pacific Cod for catcher vessels using trawl gear in the Central Regulatory Area of the Gulf of Alaska. The decision comes after a closure and is based on the assessment of remaining quota and anticipated fishing patterns.

Atlantic Highly Migratory Species; Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Fisheries: This section announces the transfer of 100 metric tons of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (BFT) quota from the Reserve category to the General category for the October-November fishing period. The decision is based on criteria including the usefulness of catch data for scientific studies.

Determinations Regarding the Proposed Revocation of the Waiver of Buy American Statute Requirements for Solar Panel Procurement: This section announces the termination of an exclusion for certain solar panels from Buy American statute requirements, affecting panels meeting specific technical criteria and their classification under the Harmonized Tariff System.

Defense Security Cooperation Agency

Transmittal No. 23-27: This notice informs Congress of a proposed sale of MK 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) modules to the Netherlands. The document outlines the equipment's purpose, benefits to US foreign policy, and impact on US defense readiness.

Transmittal No. 23-35: This notice informs Congress of a proposed sale of a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to Ukraine. The document outlines the system's components, its significance in bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, and the potential impact on regional security.

Transmittal No. 23-13: This notice informs Congress of a proposed sale of support services for Kuwait's F/A-18 fighter aircraft program. This sale, valued at $1.8 billion, aims to enhance Kuwait's defense capabilities and regional security.

Department of Defense

Privacy Act of 1974; System of Records: This notice provides updates to the DoD's systems of records, including the rescission of several systems due to their integration into DoD-wide systems. The notice outlines the purpose and authorities for maintaining each system and any changes in routine uses of the information.

Environmental Protection Agency

National Recommended Water Quality Criteria: Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctanesulfonic Acid (PFOS): This notice announces the EPA's final recommended water quality criteria for PFOA and PFOS to protect aquatic life in freshwater. It includes tables outlining specific concentration limits for acute and chronic exposure scenarios.

Phasedown of Hydrofluorocarbons: Allocation of Consumption Allowances From Finalized Administrative Consequences: This notice details the EPA's allocation of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) consumption allowances to eligible entities. It provides tables listing companies receiving additional allowances due to finalized administrative consequences, contributing to the phasedown of HFCs under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act.

Federal Reserve System

Formations of, Acquisitions by, and Mergers of Bank Holding Companies: This section announces applications received from companies seeking to become bank holding companies or acquire shares in existing banks or bank holding companies.

Change in Bank Control Notices; Acquisitions of Shares of a Bank or Bank Holding Company: This section lists notifications from individuals or entities intending to acquire controlling shares in banks or bank holding companies, subject to review under the Change in Bank Control Act.

Department of Health and Human Services

Request for Information (RFI): To Inform the Development of the 2026–2030 National HIV/AIDS Strategy and the National Strategic Plans for Sexually Transmitted Infections, Vaccines, and Viral Hepatitis: This notice announces a request for public input to inform the development of national strategies and plans related to HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, vaccines, and viral hepatitis for 2026–2030.

Prospective Grant of an Exclusive Patent License: Anti-KK–LC–1 T Cell Receptors: This notice announces the National Cancer Institute's intent to grant an exclusive patent license for inventions related to Anti-KK–LC–1 T Cell Receptors to T-Cure Biosciences, Inc. It details the patent numbers and applications included in the license.

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations: This section presents proposed flood hazard determinations for various counties in Texas. It provides contact information for local officials and relevant FEMA docket numbers for public comment submission.

Department of the Interior

Privacy Act of 1974, as Amended; System of Records: This notice details updates to the Department of the Interior's system of records, particularly for archaeological resources permits and financial systems. It specifies record source categories, routine uses of records, and applicable legal authorities.

Department of Justice

Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposed Collection; Comments Requested; Identification Markings Placed on Firearms: This notice announces the Department of Justice's intent to request approval for collecting information related to identification markings placed on firearms. It estimates the annual burden on respondents and provides contact information for further inquiries.

Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposed Collection; Comments Requested; Drug Diversion Control Division (DDC) Registration Renewal Application Forms and Instructions: This notice announces the Drug Enforcement Administration's plan to submit an information collection request to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). The request pertains to the renewal application forms and instructions for DDC registration, aiming to gather feedback on the proposed information collection process.

Privacy Act of 1974; System of Records: This notice provides updates to the Office of Personnel Management's systems of records, including details about the types of records maintained, routine uses of the information, and applicable legal authorities.

Department of the Treasury

Notice of OFAC Actions; Vessels Identified as Blocked Property; Removal of One Vessel; Identification of One New Vessel: This notice from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announces updates to the list of vessels identified as blocked property. It includes the removal of one vessel and the addition of another, along with justifications for these actions, particularly in relation to sanctions against Russia.

Department of Homeland Security