Okay, some of the magical tools we are using to create this AI podcast are becoming even more powerful. We're now able to prompt our hosts to view the government more critically.

This will give us a better idea of some of the things I want to convey, namely, that the government is not necessarily our friend and that you should really be aware of and scrutinize to the nth degree the massive tome of information that comes to the Federal Register.

Stay tuned. This is our first chance at what we'll be adjusting it as we go forward, but it is back.