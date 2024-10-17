Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

FedReg Redux is Back! For 2024-10-17

Justin Hart
Oct 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Okay, some of the magical tools we are using to create this AI podcast are becoming even more powerful. We're now able to prompt our hosts to view the government more critically.

This will give us a better idea of some of the things I want to convey, namely, that the government is not necessarily our friend and that you should really be aware of and scrutinize to the nth degree the massive tome of information that comes to the Federal Register.

Stay tuned. This is our first chance at what we'll be adjusting it as we go forward, but it is back.

Discussion about this podcast

Rational Ground by Justin Hart
Rational Ground
The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Justin Hart
Recent Episodes
JD Vance DESTORYS Liberal Host
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-07
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-03
  Justin Hart
Federal Register 2024-10-02
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-01
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-09-30
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-09-27
  Justin Hart