Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
6
6

Babies for Trump 😂

Justin Hart
Oct 30, 2024
6
6
Share

My friend and I have launched a parody website called Newzy.com.

Newzy is a fresh, AI-driven satire site that brings irreverent, high-quality video and written parodies to politics, culture, and everyday life—no one is off-limits.  the team at Newzy has a knack for poking fun at the political circus—no one’s off-limits, right or left. But we knew that to stand out, we had to go bigger, bolder, and bring some serious tech to the table.

At Newzy, we know that everyone has a soft spot for the Orange Man, and let’s face it—everyone loves cute, rapping baby cherubs! ‘Babies for Trump’ combines that universal appeal with a playful twist, giving voice to babies who just want a better future—and maybe a fully stocked diaper stash. 

Just a little lighter fare for this crazy election season.

Discussion about this podcast

Rational Ground by Justin Hart
Rational Ground
The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Justin Hart
Recent Episodes
FedReg Redux is Back! For 2024-10-17
  Justin Hart
JD Vance DESTORYS Liberal Host
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-07
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-03
  Justin Hart
Federal Register 2024-10-02
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-10-01
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux - 2024-09-30
  Justin Hart