My friend and I have launched a parody website called Newzy.com.

Newzy is a fresh, AI-driven satire site that brings irreverent, high-quality video and written parodies to politics, culture, and everyday life—no one is off-limits. the team at Newzy has a knack for poking fun at the political circus—no one’s off-limits, right or left. But we knew that to stand out, we had to go bigger, bolder, and bring some serious tech to the table.

At Newzy, we know that everyone has a soft spot for the Orange Man, and let’s face it—everyone loves cute, rapping baby cherubs! ‘Babies for Trump’ combines that universal appeal with a playful twist, giving voice to babies who just want a better future—and maybe a fully stocked diaper stash.

Just a little lighter fare for this crazy election season.