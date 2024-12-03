Pandemic Truths: Unpacking the COVID Select Committee Report

Today, we're diving deep into the findings of the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic report, a moderately comprehensive document that sheds light on the origins, missteps, and long-term implications of the pandemic response. While we find much to discuss—and critique—within its pages, this report is another crucial entry into the growing library of work highlighting the urgent need for accountability and reform.

Together, we'll explore its insights and use them to advocate for a future where overreach, mismanagement, and infringements on our fundamental rights are not tolerated. This conversation is vital to ensuring that the lessons of the past guide us toward a more just and resilient tomorrow.

