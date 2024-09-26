Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-26

Government Waste and Inefficiency: A Watchdog's Analysis of the Federal Register

The September 26, 2024, Federal Register, while containing numerous regulations and notices, reveals several areas where the government might be wasting taxpayer money, creating unnecessary burdens, and operating inefficiently. These issues, often hidden within complex regulatory language, warrant attention to ensure efficient and accountable governance.

1. Medicaid Drug Rebate Program: A Breeding Ground for Waste?

The proposed rule concerning the MDRP raises red flags about potential financial mismanagement and bureaucratic inefficiencies [1-3].

Drug Misclassification: A Multi-Million Dollar Problem: The proposed rule reveals a concerning practice of drug misclassification by manufacturers within the MDRP [2, 4, 5]. This misclassification, whether intentional or unintentional, leads to incorrect rebate calculations, costing states and the federal government millions of dollars. The rule itself estimates the cost of identifying and rectifying these misclassifications at $15.3 million over ten years [5], indicating a systemic issue demanding immediate attention. While the rule proposes measures to improve drug classification accuracy [6], it remains unclear if these measures are sufficient to curb this costly problem.

Late Reporting: Delay Tactics Costing Taxpayers Money: Another troubling practice within the MDRP involves manufacturers' tardy submission of pricing and drug product information [3]. These delays, often attributed to manufacturers seeking to maximize their profits, disrupt the timely calculation of rebates, potentially impacting state budgets and delaying access to essential medications for Medicaid beneficiaries. This lackadaisical approach to compliance underscores the need for stricter enforcement and penalties to deter manufacturers from exploiting loopholes.

Dispute Resolution: A Time-Consuming Black Hole: The current system for resolving disputes over rebate calculations appears inefficient and costly [3]. The absence of a time limit for manufacturers to initiate disputes and audits of state drug utilization data has resulted in states grappling with challenges dating back decades. This endless loop of audits and disputes diverts valuable time and resources from core program functions, ultimately harming the very beneficiaries the program aims to serve. The proposed 12-quarter time limit for initiating such disputes [7, 8] offers a glimmer of hope, potentially streamlining administrative processes and enabling states to focus on delivering vital healthcare services. However, effective implementation and robust enforcement will be crucial to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the new rules.

2. Defense Research: Transparency and Accountability MIA?

The proposed rule concerning "Public Access to Results of Federally Funded Research" exposes potential inefficiencies in managing and disseminating defense research [9].

Funding Black Hole: DoD's Research Spending Mystery: It's alarming that the Department of Defense, responsible for safeguarding national security, can't readily determine its total spending on fundamental research [9]. This lack of transparency raises serious questions about financial oversight and accountability within the DoD. Without a clear picture of research expenditures, it becomes impossible to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of these investments, potentially leading to wasteful spending and missed opportunities for innovation.

Data Accessibility Roadblocks: Taxpayer-Funded Research Held Hostage: The fact that agency-funded research data are not readily accessible to the public [9] raises concerns about transparency and the potential stifling of scientific progress. Taxpayers, who fund this research, deserve access to its findings. This lack of accessibility hinders collaboration, potentially leading to duplication of efforts and hindering innovation.

3. Medicaid Managed Care: Are PBMs Fleecing the System?

The rule addressing drug cost transparency within Medicaid managed care programs sheds light on the murky practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) [10, 11].

Spread Pricing: A Recipe for Inflated Costs and Reduced Access: The rule acknowledges the issue of "spread pricing," where PBMs exploit their position to charge managed care plans more for drugs than they reimburse pharmacies [10]. This opaque practice inflates Medicaid costs while reducing transparency and accountability. This price gouging by PBMs directly impacts taxpayers and potentially limits access to essential medications for vulnerable populations. The rule proposes requiring managed care plans to contractually obligate subcontractors to report administrative fees separately from incurred claims [12]. While a step towards transparency, it's crucial to ensure that these contracts have teeth and are effectively enforced to prevent PBMs from continuing their exploitative practices.

4. Overregulation and Obscure Rules: A Burden on Americans

Beyond these specific examples, the sheer volume and complexity of regulations within the Federal Register highlight a broader concern about overregulation and its impact on Americans [1, 13, 14].

Obscure Regulations: Lost in the Labyrinth of Rules: The Federal Register is replete with highly technical and specialized rules, such as those governing drawbridge operations, airworthiness directives, and visa waiver programs [13, 15, 16]. While some regulations are undoubtedly necessary, many are likely to be obscure and irrelevant to the average American. This overabundance of regulations creates confusion, increases compliance costs for businesses, and fosters a sense of government overreach.

Onerous Requirements: Stifling Innovation and Economic Growth: Complex regulations, like those found in the DFARS, place significant burdens on businesses, particularly small businesses, seeking to innovate and contribute to the economy [9, 13]. The time and resources required to navigate this regulatory maze can stifle innovation, discourage entrepreneurship, and ultimately harm economic growth. It's essential to strike a balance between necessary regulations that protect public interest and those that create unnecessary burdens and hinder progress.

In conclusion, the September 26, 2024, Federal Register reveals potential areas of government waste, inefficiency, and overregulation. As a government watchdog, it is crucial to hold agencies accountable for their actions, advocate for greater transparency, and demand efficient use of taxpayer dollars. By addressing these issues, we can strive for a more accountable, efficient, and citizen-centric government.

Potential Inefficiencies and Wasteful Spending: Insights from the Federal Register

The sources, excerpts from the September 26, 2024 Federal Register, offer several examples that could point towards potential inefficiencies and wasteful spending in government:

Medicaid Drug Rebate Program: The proposed rule acknowledges ongoing challenges with the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP), particularly regarding the accurate classification of drugs and timely reporting of pricing data by manufacturers.

Misclassification of Drugs : The rule highlights that manufacturers sometimes misclassify drugs, leading to incorrect rebate calculations. This misclassification necessitates retrospective adjustments and payments, consuming time and resources for both manufacturers and states. [1-3]

Late Reporting of Pricing Data : The rule also points to manufacturers' late reporting of pricing and drug product information, causing delays in rebate calculations and potentially impacting state budgets. [4, 5]

Disputes and Audits: The absence of a time limit for manufacturers to initiate disputes and audits of state drug utilization data has created inefficiencies. States reported dealing with disputes on claims dating back decades, burdening their resources. [6-8]

Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS): The document includes a proposed rule aiming to improve "Public Access to Results of Federally Funded Research." [9]

Data Accessibility Challenges: The rule's background notes a Government Accountability Office (GAO) finding that "DoD could not readily determine the full extent of its spending on fundamental research" and that "appropriate agency-funded research data [were] not readily findable and accessible to the public." [9, 10] This suggests potential inefficiencies in tracking research spending and maximizing the return on investment for publicly funded research.

Drug Cost Transparency in Medicaid Managed Care: The rule addresses concerns about potential wasteful spending within Medicaid managed care related to drug pricing.

Spread Pricing: The rule acknowledges concerns about "spread pricing," where pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) charge managed care plans a higher price for drugs than they reimburse to pharmacies, pocketing the difference. This lack of transparency can inflate Medicaid costs and reduce the efficiency of the program. [11-13]

It is important to note that the sources primarily present proposed rules and notices, aiming to address these potential inefficiencies. The actual impact and effectiveness of these proposed changes are uncertain and would require further analysis and evaluation.

Urgent and High-Impact Items: A Summary

While the provided Federal Register excerpts contain various rules and notices, some stand out due to their urgency or potential for significant impact:

Airworthiness Directive for Bell Textron and Other Helicopters [1-3]: This directive mandates the immediate removal of specific tension torsion straps (part numbers AA–204–310–101–101, AA–204– 310–101–101C, AA–204–310–101–103, or AA–204–310–101–103C) from certain Bell Textron helicopter models (204B, 205A, 205A–1, 205B, 210, and 212) and various restricted category helicopters. The urgency stems from a recent accident where a strap failure caused a main rotor blade detachment. This directive requires action within 50 hours of flight time due to the risk of sudden and catastrophic failure. The effective date of this directive is October 11, 2024 [3].

Temporary Denial of Export Privileges for UTair Aviation JSC [4]: This notice announces the denial of export privileges for UTair Aviation JSC, a Russian airline. This action, taken in response to alleged violations of U.S. export controls, prohibits UTair from participating in any transactions involving U.S.-origin goods or technology.

Risk Evaluation for Tris(2-chloroethyl) Phosphate (TCEP) [5]: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting a risk evaluation for TCEP, a chemical used as a flame retardant and plasticizer. The evaluation, initiated in 2019, aims to assess potential risks to human health and the environment. A proposed rule for TCEP was issued in June 2023, and a draft risk evaluation was released for public comment in December 2023 [5].

VA Assessment of PFAS Exposure and Kidney Cancer [6]: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is assessing the potential link between exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and kidney cancer in veterans. This assessment, prompted by a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, could lead to new presumptive service connection for veterans with kidney cancer who were exposed to PFAS during their service.

These items represent a selection of time-sensitive or potentially high-impact regulations and notices. It's essential to note that this is not an exhaustive list, and other items in the Federal Register excerpts may be relevant depending on specific interests and areas of concern.

New Saved Note

Obscure and Onerous Regulations from the Federal Register

The provided excerpts from the Federal Register (September 26, 2024) offer several examples of regulations an average American might find obscure, onerous, or potentially indicative of government intrusion and overreach. Many of these rules relate to technical specifications and procedures within specific industries, making them difficult for the average person to understand or relate to:

Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS): The document contains multiple amendments to the DFARS, governing defense procurement. These rules, while important for national security and efficient military operations, likely hold little relevance to the daily lives of most Americans [1]. For example, regulations on:

"Assuring Integrity of Overseas Fuel Supplies" dictates how the Department of Defense (DoD) sources fuel for overseas operations, requiring certifications from offerors that their fuel doesn't originate from nations prohibited from selling petroleum to the U.S. [2]

"Data Universal Numbering System to Unique Entity Identifier Transition" relates to a technical transition in identification systems within the defense contracting process [3].

Airworthiness Directives: Regulations like the airworthiness directives for Bell Textron, Robinson Helicopter Company, Airbus, and Boeing are highly technical and specific to the aviation industry. These regulations are essential for aviation safety but may seem obscure to individuals outside the field. For instance, one directive mandates replacing specific straps on certain helicopters within 50 hours of flight time due to a failure that led to a main rotor blade detaching mid-flight [4, 5].

Medicaid Drug Rebate Program: The regulations concerning "Misclassification of Drugs" within the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program, while significant for pharmaceutical companies and state Medicaid programs, are likely to be opaque to the average American [1]. For example, revisions to the definitions of "covered outpatient drug" and "direct reimbursement," while aiming to clarify rebate procedures, may appear as bureaucratic complexities [6].

Export Controls: The proposed rule on "End-Use and End-User Based Export Controls" deals with restrictions on exporting specific technologies, particularly those related to military and intelligence applications [7]. While crucial for national security, these regulations are unlikely to impact the average American directly, unless they work in related fields or for companies engaged in such exports [8].

Global Magnitsky Sanctions Regulations: The issuance of "Global Magnitsky Sanctions Regulations Web General License 8" and a notice of "Sanctions Action" by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) deal with financial sanctions against individuals and entities involved in human rights abuses and corruption [9]. These sanctions, while important for foreign policy objectives, may seem distant from the concerns of ordinary Americans [9].

Drawbridge Operations: Even seemingly straightforward rules, like those governing drawbridge operations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, involve detailed schedules and procedures that are likely to be relevant only to those navigating those waterways [1, 10].

Visa Waiver Program: The rule designating Qatar for the Visa Waiver Program, while significant for international travel, may only concern Americans planning to visit Qatar [7].

These examples highlight the vast and often intricate web of federal regulations. While many of these rules are necessary for safety, security, or the smooth functioning of various sectors, they can often appear obscure, overly burdensome, or intrusive to citizens not directly involved in those specific areas.