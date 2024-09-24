Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-24

Table of Contents

Tier 2 Marine Mammal Incidental Take Categories: Defines three categories of incidental take for marine mammals in fisheries, ranging from frequent (Category I) to remote (Category III).

Fisheries and Marine Mammal Incidental Take by Category: Presents a comprehensive list of fisheries, categorized by gear type, along with the number of vessels and the associated marine mammal species incidentally taken, categorized by the three tiers.

Coastwise Endorsement Eligibility Determinations: Announces the Maritime Administration's (MARAD) authority to issue coastwise endorsements for foreign-built passenger vessels and solicits comments on a specific request.

Incidental Take Authorization (ITA) Process: Outlines the process and criteria for granting ITAs, emphasizing negligible impact on species and mitigation measures.

Previous Incidental Harassment Authorizations (IHAs): Notes previously issued IHAs for a specific project, referencing past Federal Register notices.

Marine Mammal Stock Assessments: Provides a table summarizing stock assessments for various marine mammal species, including ESA status, population estimates, and potential biological removal (PBR) levels.

Permanent Threshold Shift (PTS) Onset Thresholds: Defines acoustic thresholds for different marine mammal hearing groups, distinguishing between impulsive and non-impulsive sounds.

Estimated and Authorized Take by Level B Harassment (Year 1): Presents a table detailing estimated and authorized take numbers for various species due to specific activities, including ensonified area calculations.

Marine Mammal Density Estimates: Provides tables with mean monthly and annual density estimates for various species within designated lease areas and buffers, considering seasonal variations.

Maximum Monthly and Seasonal Density Estimates: Offers tables displaying maximum density estimates used for analyzing specific activities, such as cofferdam operations and HRG surveys, highlighting seasonal peaks.

Average Marine Mammal Group Sizes: Provides a table with average group sizes for different species, used in calculating take estimates for various activities.

Estimated and Allowed Take for Construction Activities: Presents tables with estimated exposures and allowed takes for specific construction activities, categorized by project, year, and harassment level.

Total Allowed Take Over 5-Year Period: Summarizes the total allowed take for each species across a five-year span, considering both Level A and Level B harassment, with species-specific stock abundance data.

Odontocetes: Provides a general overview of odontocetes (toothed whales), their presence in the project area, and the potential for incidental take due to activities.

Small Numbers Definition and Considerations: Explains the MMPA's concept of "small numbers" in the context of incidental take, using a one-third abundance threshold and considering qualitative factors.

Mitigation Measures: Lists specific mitigation measures to minimize impacts on marine mammals, including vessel strike avoidance, noise mitigation, and monitoring requirements.

Unit Descriptions (PR-01 to PR-10): Provides detailed descriptions of ten designated units (PR-01 to PR-10) within Puerto Rico's marine waters, specifying their geographical extents, ownership, and general land use.

Maps of Designated Units: Includes maps illustrating the boundaries of specific units (e.g., PR-02, PR-08), highlighting critical habitats, municipality boundaries, and relevant water bodies.

Potential Inefficiencies and Wasteful Spending: Insights from the Federal Register

While the provided excerpts from the Federal Register (September 24, 2024) do not directly pinpoint instances of "inefficiencies" or "wasteful spending" in a manner that allows for straightforward quantification, several areas emerge that warrant closer examination based on their potential implications for resource allocation and regulatory effectiveness.

Duplication of Efforts and Potential Overlaps:

Critical Habitat Designations: The proposed revisions to the critical habitat for the Florida manatee, entailing both removals and additions of acreage, raise questions about the initial designation process and whether it adequately accounted for the species' needs. The addition of 1,198,639 acres, while potentially beneficial for the manatee, could lead to economic impacts and regulatory complexities that necessitate careful scrutiny to ensure cost-effectiveness. [1]

Overlapping Regulations: The Federal Register highlights instances where proposed critical habitat for the Antillean manatee in Puerto Rico overlaps with existing designations for protected coral species. This overlap underscores the need for streamlined and well-coordinated conservation efforts to minimize administrative burdens and prevent potential conflicts between regulations governing different species or ecosystems. [2]

Administrative Processes and Regulatory Burdens:

Complex Justification Processes: The Coast Guard's frequent reliance on 5 U.S.C. 553(b)(B) to bypass standard notice and comment periods for rulemaking, while potentially justifiable in certain cases, raises concerns about transparency and public engagement in regulatory decisions. A lack of robust public input could lead to regulations that are poorly tailored to real-world conditions or impose unnecessary burdens on stakeholders. [3]

Limited Oversight of Regulatory Impact: The Federal Register's references to Executive Orders 12866 and 13563, which mandate cost-benefit analyses for significant regulatory actions, do not provide sufficient information to determine the rigor of these analyses or how effectively they guide regulatory decisions. Without robust mechanisms for assessing the true costs and benefits of regulations, the potential for inefficiencies and unintended consequences remains a concern. [4]

Potential Impact on Small Entities: While the Coast Guard often asserts that its safety zones and other regulations will not disproportionately burden small entities, the language used in the Federal Register suggests otherwise. For instance, in § 165.T08–0875, the acknowledgment that certain vessel owners or operators "may be small entities" indicates that economic impacts are likely, but their extent remains unclear. Without comprehensive assessments of how regulations affect small businesses, there's a risk of stifling economic activity or creating disincentives for compliance. [3]

Transparency and Accountability:

Limited Information in the Federal Register: It's crucial to recognize that the Federal Register primarily serves as a public noticeboard for proposed and finalized regulations. The excerpts provided, while hinting at potential areas of inefficiency, lack the detailed analyses, supporting data, and budget figures needed to draw definitive conclusions about wasteful spending. To gain a comprehensive understanding of these issues, it would be necessary to consult supplementary documents, agency websites, and potentially file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for access to relevant information.

In conclusion, while the Federal Register offers valuable insights into government activities, it is not designed to be a primary source for identifying inefficiencies or wasteful spending. A comprehensive evaluation of these issues would require a deeper examination of agency budgets, regulatory impact analyses, and enforcement practices, often necessitating information requests and investigations beyond the scope of the provided excerpts.

Urgent and High-Impact Items: A Summary

While the provided excerpts from the Federal Register do not explicitly categorize items as "urgent" or "high-impact," certain topics emerge that could be perceived as such based on their potential consequences for various stakeholders.

Critical Habitat Designations:

The proposed revisions to the critical habitat for the Florida manatee, removing 259,842 acres and adding 1,198,639 acres in Florida, represent a substantial change with potential impacts on development and economic activities within the affected areas [1].

The newly proposed critical habitat designation for the Antillean manatee in Puerto Rico, encompassing 78,121 acres, signifies a significant regulatory action with potential implications for various stakeholders [1].

Economic Impacts:

The Federal Register acknowledges that the revised critical habitat designations for both manatee subspecies are likely to have significant economic effects, exceeding the threshold requiring a full economic analysis [2].

The document indicates that an incremental effects memorandum (IEM) and a screening analysis were developed to assess the probable economic consequences of these designations [2].

Trade Regulations and Determinations:

Several notices pertain to international trade, including anti-dumping duty administrative reviews, preliminary determinations of sales at less than fair value, and critical circumstances allegations, particularly concerning melamine from various countries [3-12]. These actions often involve complex legal and economic considerations and can significantly impact industries and businesses involved in the import and export of the targeted goods.

Marine Mammal Protection:

The Federal Register includes a final rule regarding the incidental take authorization for Project Company 1, an offshore wind energy project [13, 14]. This rule, shaped by public comments and environmental assessments, outlines permissible levels of harassment for various marine mammal species during project activities, aiming to minimize adverse impacts on these protected populations.

Emergency Services (NG911):

The document mentions ongoing efforts to implement Next Generation 911 (NG911) systems, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity and the need to ensure equal access for people with disabilities [15, 16]. These issues are of paramount importance for public safety and equitable access to essential services, particularly in emergency situations.

It's important to note that the Federal Register serves as a public noticeboard for proposed and finalized regulations, with detailed analyses and justifications typically found in supplementary documents and agency websites. The excerpts provided offer a glimpse into potentially high-impact regulatory actions but do not provide the full context or implications of these actions.

Obscure and Onerous Regulations: A Look at the Federal Register

The provided excerpts from the Federal Register (September 24, 2024) offer several examples of regulations that an average American might find obscure, onerous, or indicative of government intrusion and overreach. These examples primarily revolve around the activities of the Coast Guard and various administrative procedures.

Coast Guard Safety Zones:

The Coast Guard establishes temporary safety zones on waterways for various events, such as fireworks displays. These zones often restrict vessel traffic, which could impact recreational boaters or businesses operating on the water. For instance, § 165.T08–0806 establishes a safety zone on the Ohio River for a fireworks display, prohibiting transit within a 3-mile range for two hours. This could be seen as an inconvenience for individuals or businesses planning to utilize that section of the river during the designated time. [1]

Administrative Procedures:

The process for implementing regulations often involves intricate legal frameworks and justifications. For example, the Coast Guard often utilizes 5 U.S.C. 553(b)(B) to issue rules without the standard notice and comment period, arguing that such procedures are "impracticable, unnecessary, or contrary to the public interest." This can be seen as limiting public input and transparency in the regulatory process. [2, 3]

The Federal Register frequently cites Executive Orders related to regulatory planning and review, such as Executive Orders 12866 and 13563. These orders necessitate agencies to assess costs and benefits of regulations, but the process of determining "significant regulatory action" and the lack of review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for certain rules may raise concerns about accountability and oversight. [4-7]

Impact on Small Entities:

While agencies often claim that new regulations will not significantly impact small entities, the Federal Register often includes language that suggests otherwise. For instance, in § 165.T08– 0875, the Coast Guard acknowledges that "some owners or operators of vessels intending to transit the safety zone may be small entities," implying a potential economic burden. [8, 9]

Broad Authority and Enforcement:

The sources highlight the extensive authority granted to agencies for regulation and enforcement. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), for instance, possesses broad authority to issue rules on aviation safety under Title 49 of the United States Code. [10] Additionally, agencies often have the power to impose penalties, including civil and criminal, for non-compliance with regulations. [11]

These examples illustrate how regulations published in the Federal Register, while seemingly technical and obscure, can have tangible consequences for individuals and businesses. They also raise questions about government overreach, transparency, and the impact of regulatory burdens on individuals and businesses alike.