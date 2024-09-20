Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-20

FR-2024-09-20_part_1.pdf

Airspace Designations: This section details specific airspace boundaries around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, using geographic coordinates and landmarks.

Food and Drug Administration: This section announces an amendment to the Food and Drug Administration's regulations regarding the administrative detention of devices and drugs.

Environmental Protection Agency: This section presents air plan revisions for the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District in California.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: This section announces a temporary rule and inseason adjustment for the Pacific halibut recreational fishery in the International Pacific Halibut Commission’s regulatory Area 2A. The adjustment involves transferring a portion of the Pacific halibut recreational allocation from the Oregon fishery to the Washington fishery.

Fishery Management: This section details amendments to fishing regulations, specifically focusing on the annual catch limits for Pacific halibut in the Bering Sea. This includes a table outlining specific catch limits based on survey index ranges.

Airworthiness Directives: This section proposes an airworthiness directive for specific Airbus airplane models. The directive addresses potential issues and outlines necessary corrective actions to ensure flight safety.

Food and Drug Administration (continued): This section amends regulations related to the scope of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Specifically, it revises a table outlining statutory provisions related to the administrative detention of devices and drugs.

Economic Impacts: This section analyzes the economic impacts of a rule or action. It presents a table outlining qualitative and quantitative impacts, including annualized monetized values.

Trade Actions: This section lists trade actions related to imports from various countries. The table includes information about the product, investigation period, petitioner, respondent, and other involved parties.

Marine Mammal Protection Act: This section discusses the authorization process for incidental takings of marine mammals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA). It emphasizes the requirement for negligible impact assessments and mitigation measures.

Acoustic Thresholds for Marine Mammals: This section defines acoustic thresholds for the onset of permanent threshold shift (PTS) in marine mammals. It provides a table with specific acoustic thresholds for different marine mammal groups, considering both impulsive and non-impulsive sounds.

Military Readiness Activities and Marine Mammals: This section addresses the issuance of incidental take regulations for military readiness activities that may impact marine mammals. It highlights amendments to the MMPA related to the definition of "harassment" in the context of military activities.

Chemical Substances: This section lists premanufacture notices (PMNs) for new chemical substances, providing case numbers, versions, dates received, manufacturers, intended uses, and descriptions of the substances.

Federal Reserve System: This section announces proposals from companies seeking to engage in or acquire companies engaged in permissible nonbanking activities. It references relevant sections of the Bank Holding Company Act and Regulation Y.

Leasing of Solid Minerals: This section outlines fees associated with applications and actions related to the leasing of solid minerals, excluding coal and oil shale. The table provides a breakdown of specific fees for various actions like permit amendments, lease renewals, and transfers of operating rights.