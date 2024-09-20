Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-20

Table of Contents: Federal Register Excerpts (September 20, 2024)
FR-2024-09-20_part_1.pdf
Airspace Designations: This section details specific airspace boundaries around Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, using geographic coordinates and landmarks.
Food and Drug Administration: This section announces an amendment to the Food and Drug Administration's regulations regarding the administrative detention of devices and drugs.
Environmental Protection Agency: This section presents air plan revisions for the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District in California.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: This section announces a temporary rule and inseason adjustment for the Pacific halibut recreational fishery in the International Pacific Halibut Commission’s regulatory Area 2A. The adjustment involves transferring a portion of the Pacific halibut recreational allocation from the Oregon fishery to the Washington fishery.
Fishery Management: This section details amendments to fishing regulations, specifically focusing on the annual catch limits for Pacific halibut in the Bering Sea. This includes a table outlining specific catch limits based on survey index ranges.
Airworthiness Directives: This section proposes an airworthiness directive for specific Airbus airplane models. The directive addresses potential issues and outlines necessary corrective actions to ensure flight safety.
Food and Drug Administration (continued): This section amends regulations related to the scope of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Specifically, it revises a table outlining statutory provisions related to the administrative detention of devices and drugs.
Economic Impacts: This section analyzes the economic impacts of a rule or action. It presents a table outlining qualitative and quantitative impacts, including annualized monetized values.
Trade Actions: This section lists trade actions related to imports from various countries. The table includes information about the product, investigation period, petitioner, respondent, and other involved parties.
Marine Mammal Protection Act: This section discusses the authorization process for incidental takings of marine mammals under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA). It emphasizes the requirement for negligible impact assessments and mitigation measures.
Acoustic Thresholds for Marine Mammals: This section defines acoustic thresholds for the onset of permanent threshold shift (PTS) in marine mammals. It provides a table with specific acoustic thresholds for different marine mammal groups, considering both impulsive and non-impulsive sounds.
Military Readiness Activities and Marine Mammals: This section addresses the issuance of incidental take regulations for military readiness activities that may impact marine mammals. It highlights amendments to the MMPA related to the definition of "harassment" in the context of military activities.
Chemical Substances: This section lists premanufacture notices (PMNs) for new chemical substances, providing case numbers, versions, dates received, manufacturers, intended uses, and descriptions of the substances.
Federal Reserve System: This section announces proposals from companies seeking to engage in or acquire companies engaged in permissible nonbanking activities. It references relevant sections of the Bank Holding Company Act and Regulation Y.
Leasing of Solid Minerals: This section outlines fees associated with applications and actions related to the leasing of solid minerals, excluding coal and oil shale. The table provides a breakdown of specific fees for various actions like permit amendments, lease renewals, and transfers of operating rights.
Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR): This section lists federal and state agencies involved in the Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR) planning process. The list includes entities responsible for various aspects, including land management, wildlife resources, and transportation.
FR-2024-09-20_part_2.pdf
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Rules: This section references and discusses various FINRA rules and notices, particularly regarding remote inspections of financial firms.
Investors Exchange (IEX) Rules: This section details proposed changes to the Investors Exchange (IEX) fee structure, specifically focusing on rebates for Non-Displayed Add Volume Tier 3 orders.
Department of State: This section announces the appointment of Kim R. Bruner as Director of the Bureau of Global Talent Management within the Department of State.
Department of State Sanctions: This section publishes the names of individuals or entities placed on the Department of Treasury's SDN List for undermining peace and stability in the West Bank.
Inmate Calling Services (ICS) Rate Caps: This section discusses the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) rate caps for interstate and international inmate calling services. It examines call traffic data and the rationale for setting specific rate caps.
FCC Part 64 - Common Carrier Rules: This section revises the authority citation for Part 64 of the FCC's rules, which pertains to miscellaneous rules related to common carriers. It also updates the authority citation for Subpart F, focusing on inmate calling services.
Redacted Data on Inmate Calling Services: This section presents heavily redacted tables containing data on inmate calling services, including call minutes, average revenue per minute (ARPU), and expenses.
International Audio Termination Expenses: This section explores the feasibility of establishing a separate rate cap for international audio termination expenses related to inmate calling services.
FR-2024-09-20_part_3.pdf
Inmate Calling Service (ICS) Expenses: This section analyzes inmate calling service provider expenses, including tables with redacted per-minute cost data for audio and video services.
Lasso Analysis of ICS Costs: This appendix examines the relationship between inmate calling service (ICS) provision characteristics and reported per-minute expenses using Lasso analysis. It considers factors like facility type, rurality, and provider identity.
Upper Bound ICS Expenses: This section presents tables showing the upper bound expenses for ICS audio and video services, categorized by facility type and provider.
Impact of Rate Caps on ICS Providers: This section analyzes the potential impact of rate caps on ICS providers' revenue. It examines the percentage of facilities where providers might reach or exceed rate caps.
Minimum Per-Minute Audio Expenses: This section provides tables detailing minimum per-minute audio expenses for various ICS providers, incorporating costs like CALEA (Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act) compliance and communication security.
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-20