Federal Register 2024-09-18

NOTE: I’m working on pulling the “woke” out of the podcast. There are some tricks I’m trying to refine this. Feedback welcome!

Key Points of the September 18, 2024 Federal Register

The September 18, 2024 Federal Register covers a wide range of topics across various government agencies, including:

Presidential Actions:

Proclamations: President issued proclamations for National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Farm Safety and Health Week, and National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week.

Administrative Order: The President issued a determination to continue exercising certain authorities under the Trading With the Enemy Act with respect to Cuba for one year. This decision, based on national interest, extends the authorities until September 14, 2025, as implemented by the Cuban Assets Control Regulations.

Agency Rules and Regulations:

Coast Guard: The Coast Guard announced enforcement of safety regulations for the Clearwater Offshore Nationals race in Florida, ensuring safety on waterways during the event.. Additionally, a temporary rule was issued to establish a safety zone on the Christina River and Delaware River in Wilmington, DE, due to a fuel oil discharge, highlighting the Coast Guard's role in immediate response to environmental and safety hazards.

Department of Health and Human Services: Published revisions to standards for Medicare Fraud Control Units (MFCUs), outlining requirements for information system security, including reporting breaches within 30 days. The document also detailed fee schedules for various applications and services, including land-use exemption permits for facilities under the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board.

National Marine Fisheries Service: Issued a final rule setting the annual catch limit for lane snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, aiming to prevent overfishing and achieve optimal yield. The rule also simplifies reporting requirements related to vessel monitoring systems for commercial fishing vessels operating in the Gulf, demonstrating a move towards regulatory streamlining.

Notices and Proposed Rules:

Environmental Protection Agency: Extended the public comment period for Ohio's Regional Haze Plan, allowing more time for stakeholder input on air quality regulations. The EPA also announced its intent to renew the Toxic Chemical Release Reporting (ICR) requirement, seeking public comment on the data collection process.

Federal Emergency Management Agency: Issued several notices related to major disaster declarations and amendments for various states, including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Iowa, New Hampshire, Alaska, and Tennessee, demonstrating the agency's role in responding to natural disasters.

International Trade Administration: Initiated changed circumstance reviews for antidumping and countervailing duty orders on ferrosilicon from Russia and wood mouldings and millwork products from China. These reviews aim to analyze whether existing orders remain effective or need adjustments based on updated market conditions.

Notable Points for Discussion:

The Federal Register highlights a mix of routine government operations (like setting catch limits) and time-sensitive responses to specific events (like the fuel spill in Delaware).

The documents showcase efforts to modernize and streamline regulations (like the shift to electronic submissions), but also raise questions about potential inefficiencies in printing and distribution practices.

This specific Federal Register edition provides a snapshot of government activities, but as discussed in our previous conversation, a broader view is needed to fully assess potential government waste and identify urgent high-impact issues demanding immediate attention.



TRANSCRIPT

Alright, everybody, buckle up.

We are diving into the wild, wacky,

sometimes wonderful world of the Federal register.

Today's edition, Wednesday, September 18.

Your daily dose of government regulations,

pronouncements, all that fun stuff.

But don't worry, we'll make it painless, I promise.

Painless and maybe even a little intriguing.

You never know what you'll find in this thing

for those uninitiated souls out there, the Federal register.

It's basically like the government's public diary.

Everything new, everything official,

gets announced here.

And believe me, it impacts your

life more than you might think.

Oh, absolutely.

It's where the abstract ideas of policy become

the concrete realities you live with every day.

All right, let's kick things off with

what we're calling the presidential pulse.

Proclamation 100 811, straight from the

Oval Office, declares this week national

historically black colleges and universities week.

But before you think this is just a

photo op, theres some substance here, right?

The emphasis on protection really jumps out.

The proclamation actually talks about safeguarding HBCUs

from threats, which is, well, its a

little unsettling given the recent uptick in

incidents targeting these institutions.

Yeah, its a stark reminder that these

places arent just about celebrating heritage.

Theyre about preserving it, protecting it.

And speaking of protection, this proclamation also

touches on affordability and student loan debt

relief, something I'm guessing a lot of

you are pretty interested in. For sure.

The president touts the $900 increase to Pell

Grants, the biggest boost in over a decade,

huge for students struggling to afford college.

And it's a key piece of the

administration's push for making education more equitable.

He doesn't stop there either.

This proclamation also mentioned that nearly 5

million Americans have already gotten some form

of student loan forgiveness under this administration.

And remember that public service loan forgiveness program, the

one that felt about as attainable as winning the

lottery, seems to be actually working how it's supposed

to now, with close to a million borrowers benefiting,

a far cry from the measly 7000 who got

relief under the previous administration.

Definitely signals a change in priorities, big time.

Ok, fasten your seatbelts, folks, because we're about to

take off into the world of aviation safety.

Today's federal register, it's a two for one

special on airworthiness directives, basically the FAA's way

of saying, hey, let's double check that thing.

These directives, they're legally binding, by the way.

Airlines can face some serious penalties,

even grounding if they don't comply.

So yeah, you want to pay attention to these

up first we've got certain models of Mhirj aviation

planes that need their electrical harnesses inspected.

Specifically the ones up in those

overhead bins above the class divider.

No, the ones you always hope aren't going to burst open

when you're trying to stuff your carry on in there.

Exactly.

This applies to models CL 600 to C ten,

CL 602 D 15 and CL 602 D 24.

Effective date for that one is October 23,

so if you're booked on one of those

after that, maybe pack light, just in case.

And next, we've got embraer planes, specifically

the EMB 545 and EMB 550 models.

And get this, they're checking for potential

cracks in the flight deck side windows.

Talk about a view.

Makes you wonder what those pilots see, huh?

But here's where it gets really interesting.

This directive actually started with ANAC,

which is Brazil's aviation authority.

So it's like international airplane safety tag.

Pretty much goes to show how interconnected

this whole aviation safety world is.

Manufacturers, global agencies, the FAA, all playing a part

to keep us safe up in the air.

From presidential pronouncements to making sure our

planes are in tip top shape.

Today's Federal register is already a wild

ride, and we're just getting started.

But what happens when we throw

fireworks and fish into the mix?

Stay tuned.

Things are about to get even more interesting.

All right, next up in our federal register

extraleganza, we've got fireworks and fish, because even

those need a little government oversight, apparently so.

First up, the coast guard is

getting ready for some serious pyrotechnics.

They're setting up a temporary safety zone

in Boston harbor for the Chelsea Day

fireworks show that's happening September 21, rain

day, September 22, just so you know.

And they mean business with this safety zone.

We're talking a 300 yard radius around

the fireworks barge in the mystic river.

No boats allowed, no unauthorized personnel.

They're taking no chances. Good.

Imagine the headlines if they didn't.

Rogue fireworks, sink, sailboat. No, thanks.

Yeah, not exactly the kind

of spectacle they're going for. Okay.

Moving from potential firework mayhem

to something a bit calmer. Fish.

The National Marine Fisheries Service, NMFs, if you're

feeling official, they're setting some new catch limits

for lane snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. Lane snapper?

Yeah. Delicious.

But got to keep those populations healthy, you know?

It's all about sustainability.

Makes you wonder how they actually track those

limits in such a huge body of water.

Oh, but that's a question for another day.

So we've got fireworks, safety fish regulations.

It's fascinating how these things pop

up in the federal register.

Seemingly random, but they both show how the government is

involved in our lives, even in the smallest ways.

It's about striking that balance, right, between letting

people enjoy themselves, celebrating, but also making sure

things are safe, sustainable, all of that. Exactly.

Speaking of behind the scenes government workings,

let's shift gears to some bureaucratic updates.

Don't worry, these are quick but important ones, and

they might actually give you a chance to make

your voice heard, which is always exciting, always a

good thing to have a say.

Yeah, absolutely.

First up, the patent and trademark office.

They want your feedback.

If you've ever navigated the patent or trademark

process and thought this could be better, now

is your chance to tell them they've actually

extended the public comment period.

So you have until November 18 to get your two cent in.

And for anyone out there wrestling with student loans,

which, let's be honest, is probably a lot of

us, federal student aid is also looking for feedback.

This time it's about how they dish out financial aid.

So if you've ever been confused about that

process, here's your opportunity to speak up.

It's a good reminder that even these

big government agencies, they are listening, or

at least they're trying to. Sometimes.

Sometimes you're right.

It's good to be reminded that we do have a voice.

And sometimes those voices can

actually lead to some changes.

Okay, so we've covered presidential proclamations, airplane

safety, a dash of fireworks, a sprinkle

of fish regulations, and even a chance

for you to channel your inner advocate.

But hold on tight because we're not done yet.

This has just been one day's

worth of the Federal register.

Can you believe it?

Makes you wonder what's hiding

in tomorrow's edition, right?

Oh, tons of stuff.

It never ends.

Rules upon regulations, upon notices.

It's a lot, even for us.

And we wade through it so you don't have to.

But hey, maybe we've inspired you to

do a little digging of your own. We hope so.

That's the whole point, right? Absolutely.

So next time you see a copy of the Federal

Register, don't just let it turn into a doorstop.

Take a look inside.

You might be surprised by what you find.

You might even start to enjoy it.

Well, maybe enjoy is a strong word, but at

least now you'll be in the know, right? Exactly.

Informed and empowered.

That's what we like to hear.

All right, folks, that's it for today's

deep dive into the Federal register.

Join us next time when we'll.

Well, who knows what we'll uncover next.

Until then, stay informed out there.