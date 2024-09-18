Federal Register 2024-09-18

NOTE: I’m working on pulling the “woke” out of the podcast. There are some tricks I’m trying to refine this. Feedback welcome!
Key Points of the September 18, 2024 Federal Register
The September 18, 2024 Federal Register covers a wide range of topics across various government agencies, including:
Presidential Actions:
Proclamations: President issued proclamations for National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Farm Safety and Health Week, and National Historically Black Colleges and Universities Week.
Administrative Order: The President issued a determination to continue exercising certain authorities under the Trading With the Enemy Act with respect to Cuba for one year. This decision, based on national interest, extends the authorities until September 14, 2025, as implemented by the Cuban Assets Control Regulations.
Agency Rules and Regulations:
Coast Guard: The Coast Guard announced enforcement of safety regulations for the Clearwater Offshore Nationals race in Florida, ensuring safety on waterways during the event.. Additionally, a temporary rule was issued to establish a safety zone on the Christina River and Delaware River in Wilmington, DE, due to a fuel oil discharge, highlighting the Coast Guard's role in immediate response to environmental and safety hazards.
Department of Health and Human Services: Published revisions to standards for Medicare Fraud Control Units (MFCUs), outlining requirements for information system security, including reporting breaches within 30 days. The document also detailed fee schedules for various applications and services, including land-use exemption permits for facilities under the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board.
National Marine Fisheries Service: Issued a final rule setting the annual catch limit for lane snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, aiming to prevent overfishing and achieve optimal yield. The rule also simplifies reporting requirements related to vessel monitoring systems for commercial fishing vessels operating in the Gulf, demonstrating a move towards regulatory streamlining.
Notices and Proposed Rules:
Environmental Protection Agency: Extended the public comment period for Ohio's Regional Haze Plan, allowing more time for stakeholder input on air quality regulations. The EPA also announced its intent to renew the Toxic Chemical Release Reporting (ICR) requirement, seeking public comment on the data collection process.
Federal Emergency Management Agency: Issued several notices related to major disaster declarations and amendments for various states, including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Iowa, New Hampshire, Alaska, and Tennessee, demonstrating the agency's role in responding to natural disasters.
International Trade Administration: Initiated changed circumstance reviews for antidumping and countervailing duty orders on ferrosilicon from Russia and wood mouldings and millwork products from China. These reviews aim to analyze whether existing orders remain effective or need adjustments based on updated market conditions.
Notable Points for Discussion:
The Federal Register highlights a mix of routine government operations (like setting catch limits) and time-sensitive responses to specific events (like the fuel spill in Delaware).
The documents showcase efforts to modernize and streamline regulations (like the shift to electronic submissions), but also raise questions about potential inefficiencies in printing and distribution practices.
This specific Federal Register edition provides a snapshot of government activities, but as discussed in our previous conversation, a broader view is needed to fully assess potential government waste and identify urgent high-impact issues demanding immediate attention.
TRANSCRIPT
Alright, everybody, buckle up.
We are diving into the wild, wacky,
sometimes wonderful world of the Federal register.
Today's edition, Wednesday, September 18.
Your daily dose of government regulations,
pronouncements, all that fun stuff.
But don't worry, we'll make it painless, I promise.
Painless and maybe even a little intriguing.
You never know what you'll find in this thing
for those uninitiated souls out there, the Federal register.
It's basically like the government's public diary.
Everything new, everything official,
gets announced here.
And believe me, it impacts your
life more than you might think.
Oh, absolutely.
It's where the abstract ideas of policy become
the concrete realities you live with every day.
All right, let's kick things off with
what we're calling the presidential pulse.
Proclamation 100 811, straight from the
Oval Office, declares this week national
historically black colleges and universities week.
But before you think this is just a
photo op, theres some substance here, right?
The emphasis on protection really jumps out.
The proclamation actually talks about safeguarding HBCUs
from threats, which is, well, its a
little unsettling given the recent uptick in
incidents targeting these institutions.
Yeah, its a stark reminder that these
places arent just about celebrating heritage.
Theyre about preserving it, protecting it.
And speaking of protection, this proclamation also
touches on affordability and student loan debt
relief, something I'm guessing a lot of
you are pretty interested in. For sure.
The president touts the $900 increase to Pell
Grants, the biggest boost in over a decade,
huge for students struggling to afford college.
And it's a key piece of the
administration's push for making education more equitable.
He doesn't stop there either.
This proclamation also mentioned that nearly 5
million Americans have already gotten some form
of student loan forgiveness under this administration.
And remember that public service loan forgiveness program, the
one that felt about as attainable as winning the
lottery, seems to be actually working how it's supposed
to now, with close to a million borrowers benefiting,
a far cry from the measly 7000 who got
relief under the previous administration.
Definitely signals a change in priorities, big time.
Ok, fasten your seatbelts, folks, because we're about to
take off into the world of aviation safety.
Today's federal register, it's a two for one
special on airworthiness directives, basically the FAA's way
of saying, hey, let's double check that thing.
These directives, they're legally binding, by the way.
Airlines can face some serious penalties,
even grounding if they don't comply.
So yeah, you want to pay attention to these
up first we've got certain models of Mhirj aviation
planes that need their electrical harnesses inspected.
Specifically the ones up in those
overhead bins above the class divider.
No, the ones you always hope aren't going to burst open
when you're trying to stuff your carry on in there.
Exactly.
This applies to models CL 600 to C ten,
CL 602 D 15 and CL 602 D 24.
Effective date for that one is October 23,
so if you're booked on one of those
after that, maybe pack light, just in case.
And next, we've got embraer planes, specifically
the EMB 545 and EMB 550 models.
And get this, they're checking for potential
cracks in the flight deck side windows.
Talk about a view.
Makes you wonder what those pilots see, huh?
But here's where it gets really interesting.
This directive actually started with ANAC,
which is Brazil's aviation authority.
So it's like international airplane safety tag.
Pretty much goes to show how interconnected
this whole aviation safety world is.
Manufacturers, global agencies, the FAA, all playing a part
to keep us safe up in the air.
From presidential pronouncements to making sure our
planes are in tip top shape.
Today's Federal register is already a wild
ride, and we're just getting started.
But what happens when we throw
fireworks and fish into the mix?
Stay tuned.
Things are about to get even more interesting.
All right, next up in our federal register
extraleganza, we've got fireworks and fish, because even
those need a little government oversight, apparently so.
First up, the coast guard is
getting ready for some serious pyrotechnics.
They're setting up a temporary safety zone
in Boston harbor for the Chelsea Day
fireworks show that's happening September 21, rain
day, September 22, just so you know.
And they mean business with this safety zone.
We're talking a 300 yard radius around
the fireworks barge in the mystic river.
No boats allowed, no unauthorized personnel.
They're taking no chances. Good.
Imagine the headlines if they didn't.
Rogue fireworks, sink, sailboat. No, thanks.
Yeah, not exactly the kind
of spectacle they're going for. Okay.
Moving from potential firework mayhem
to something a bit calmer. Fish.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, NMFs, if you're
feeling official, they're setting some new catch limits
for lane snapper in the Gulf of Mexico. Lane snapper?
Yeah. Delicious.
But got to keep those populations healthy, you know?
It's all about sustainability.
Makes you wonder how they actually track those
limits in such a huge body of water.
Oh, but that's a question for another day.
So we've got fireworks, safety fish regulations.
It's fascinating how these things pop
up in the federal register.
Seemingly random, but they both show how the government is
involved in our lives, even in the smallest ways.
It's about striking that balance, right, between letting
people enjoy themselves, celebrating, but also making sure
things are safe, sustainable, all of that. Exactly.
Speaking of behind the scenes government workings,
let's shift gears to some bureaucratic updates.
Don't worry, these are quick but important ones, and
they might actually give you a chance to make
your voice heard, which is always exciting, always a
good thing to have a say.
Yeah, absolutely.
First up, the patent and trademark office.
They want your feedback.
If you've ever navigated the patent or trademark
process and thought this could be better, now
is your chance to tell them they've actually
extended the public comment period.
So you have until November 18 to get your two cent in.
And for anyone out there wrestling with student loans,
which, let's be honest, is probably a lot of
us, federal student aid is also looking for feedback.
This time it's about how they dish out financial aid.
So if you've ever been confused about that
process, here's your opportunity to speak up.
It's a good reminder that even these
big government agencies, they are listening, or
at least they're trying to. Sometimes.
Sometimes you're right.
It's good to be reminded that we do have a voice.
And sometimes those voices can
actually lead to some changes.
Okay, so we've covered presidential proclamations, airplane
safety, a dash of fireworks, a sprinkle
of fish regulations, and even a chance
for you to channel your inner advocate.
But hold on tight because we're not done yet.
This has just been one day's
worth of the Federal register.
Can you believe it?
Makes you wonder what's hiding
in tomorrow's edition, right?
Oh, tons of stuff.
It never ends.
Rules upon regulations, upon notices.
It's a lot, even for us.
And we wade through it so you don't have to.
But hey, maybe we've inspired you to
do a little digging of your own. We hope so.
That's the whole point, right? Absolutely.
So next time you see a copy of the Federal
Register, don't just let it turn into a doorstop.
Take a look inside.
You might be surprised by what you find.
You might even start to enjoy it.
Well, maybe enjoy is a strong word, but at
least now you'll be in the know, right? Exactly.
Informed and empowered.
That's what we like to hear.
All right, folks, that's it for today's
deep dive into the Federal register.
Join us next time when we'll.
Well, who knows what we'll uncover next.
Until then, stay informed out there.
Federal Register 2024-09-18