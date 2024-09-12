The Federal Register Podcast - 9/12/2024

OK folks, here's something new I'm testing out just for subscribing members. I'm curious to see how you'll react, so I'm opening up these first few for your feedback. This will go out to everyone here.

If you've been following me closely, you know I have another blog focused on artificial intelligence — news, tools, and, of course, my favorite: videos. Now, Google has launched a new set of tools that could revolutionize the way our kids learn.

Personally, I'm an auditory learner. I’ve had an Audible subscription for years and built a fantastic library. With nine kids, I'm always on the lookout for ways to keep feeding my brain without needing to hold a book in one hand and a child in the other.

That’s why this new tool from Google caught my eye. It’s a notebook app that lets you upload PDFs you're interested in. It works similarly to ChatGPT by loading, learning from, and processing the files, but here’s the twist: it produces a podcast featuring two human-like voices discussing the content, giving it the vibe of a radio show or podcast — an engaging way to learn.

I put it to the test with some of the most boring material imaginable: the Federal Register. But as dry as it may seem, the Federal Register contains crucial information for us as U.S. citizens — stuff that rarely gets digested by the general public.

So, what if there were a daily podcast that took the Federal Register, boiled it down, and delivered the highlights in an easy-to-listen-to format?

Well, this is the Federal Register Podcast. Let's give it a try and see what you think.