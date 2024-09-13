Share this postFederal Register 2024-09-13covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript8Share this postFederal Register 2024-09-13covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5Federal Register 2024-09-13Justin HartSep 13, 20248Share this postFederal Register 2024-09-13covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareTranscriptI’m gonna continue putting this out there as I can. It’s an amazing use of AI and I think it’s pretty valuable.I might have to put it behind the paid firewall as it does take some time to produce. BUT YOU’RE IN LUCK. JUMP IN TODAY!LAST CALL FOR THIS FALL SPECIAL FOR NEW MEMBERS!Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionFederal Register 2024-09-13covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRational GroundThe answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJustin HartRecent EpisodesFederal Register Redux - 2024-09-27Sep 27 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-26Sep 26 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-25Sep 25 • Justin HartBREAKING: Shocking Hidden Camera: MonkeyPox Vax a ScamSep 25 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-24Sep 24 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-23Sep 23 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-20Sep 20 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-19Sep 19 • Justin Hart
Federal Register 2024-09-13