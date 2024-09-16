The Federal Register Redux - 9/16/2024

Another episode where we examine the largest, most boring document you can imagine that is probably impacting your life, and you don’t know it.

Here are 5 examples from the September 16, 2024 Federal Register that might make an average American say, "That's a thing?":

1. Precise Grommet Placement for Helicopter Fuel Systems (FR-2024-09-16_part_1.pdf)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive concerning a fuel leakage issue in Bell Textron Canada Limited Model 505 helicopters. The solution? Installing a grommet around a specific airframe hole. [1]

While aircraft safety is paramount, the incredible specificity of this fix—down to a single grommet—might strike some as an example of regulations reaching an almost comical level of detail.

2. Correcting the Listing of an Individual Named "Kapil Raj Arora" in the Code of Federal Regulations (FR-2024-09-16_part_1.pdf)

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a "CFR Correction" to rectify an error in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). The correction involved restoring the entry for "Kapil Raj Arora" under the NETHERLANDS section of a table in 15 CFR Part 744. [2]

The average person might find it amusing that an entire entry in the CFR needed correction for a seemingly minor detail like this.

3. Regulating the Placement of Notices About Washer/Dryer Clearance in Manufactured Homes (FR-2024-09-16_part_2.pdf)

HUD's final rule on Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards doesn't just dictate the width of hallways; it also mandates that if a laundry area is provided without appliances, a notice specifying the clearance for washer/dryer units must be posted. [3]

This focus on requiring a very specific notice might strike some as an example of regulatory overreach.

4. Detailed Descriptions of "Factors Affecting Administrative Sanctions" for Export Violations (FR-2024-09-16_part_1.pdf)

The BIS's final rule on "Administrative and Enforcement Provisions" includes a lengthy section outlining the "Factors Affecting Administrative Sanctions" for violations of export regulations. [4]

The sheer volume of details and nuanced scenarios discussed in this section might seem overwhelming. It gives a glimpse into the intricacies of export control regulations that the average American likely never encounters.

5. The Very Specific Definition of "Underserved and Economically Distressed Area" (FR-2024-09-16_part_2.pdf)

In the final rule "Modernizing Grant Program Regulation" (7 CFR Part 4284), the Rural Business-Cooperative Service provides definitions for various terms, including "Underserved and Economically Distressed Area." The definition is simply: "an area so designated on the program website." [5]

An average American might find it curious that such a seemingly important designation is left so vaguely defined within the actual regulation, requiring a visit to a (likely not very user-friendly) government website for clarification.

It is worth emphasizing again that these examples are just a small selection from the provided excerpts. A comprehensive review of the entire Federal Register for September 16, 2024, would likely reveal many more instances that could be perceived as obscure, overly specific, or examples of potential government overreach.

Urgent and High-Impact Items in the Federal Register (September 16, 2024)

Analyzing the provided excerpts through the lens of urgency and potential impact on large populations reveals several noteworthy items within the September 16, 2024 Federal Register.

1. HUD's Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Formula Grant Program (FR-2024-09-16_part_1.pdf)

HUD is requesting public input on a proposed shift from a competitive to a formula-based grant allocation system for the Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes programs [1]. This change seeks to expedite funding distribution to communities most in need, potentially having a significant impact on public health, particularly for children vulnerable to lead poisoning.

This action signifies a proactive step by HUD to address potential inefficiencies in its existing grant programs , aligning with our earlier discussion on streamlining government operations.

The comment deadline, November 15, 2024, adds a layer of timeliness to this item [1]. Stakeholders must act promptly to ensure their perspectives are considered.

2. National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Authorization for Incidental Take of Marine Mammals (FR-2024-09-16_part_2.pdf)

The NMFS issued a final rule authorizing Vineyard Wind 1 to incidentally take small numbers of marine mammals during the construction of an offshore wind energy project [2]. This action, while seemingly niche, sits at the intersection of renewable energy development, environmental protection, and potential economic impacts for coastal communities.

The NMFS received numerous comments expressing concern over potential impacts on marine mammals, particularly the endangered North Atlantic right whale [3]. The NMFS's responses to these concerns highlight the complexities of balancing energy needs with species protection.

The final rule includes mitigation measures, monitoring requirements, and reporting protocols to minimize and track potential harm to marine mammals [4]. The effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen and could have long-term implications for both marine life and the feasibility of future offshore wind projects.

3. EPA's Phasedown of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) (FR-2024-09-16_part_3.pdf)

The EPA proposes a rule to assess eligibility for application-specific allowances for HFCs, potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigeration, air conditioning, and other industrial applications [5]. This action has significant environmental implications, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

The proposed rule seeks to balance the need to transition away from HFCs with potential economic impacts on industries reliant on these chemicals [6]. The EPA's economic analysis and proposed regulations will likely face scrutiny from various stakeholders, highlighting the challenges of environmental policy in the face of economic considerations.

The comment deadline for this proposed rule is October 31, 2024 [5], underscoring the urgency for stakeholders to engage in the rulemaking process.

4. USPS Proposed Price Changes (FR-2024-09-16_part_1.pdf)

The United States Postal Service (USPS) proposed price changes for various products and services [7]. While seemingly routine, price adjustments by the USPS have a broad impact on businesses and individuals who rely on affordable and reliable mail services.

The fact that the Governors' Decision includes an overview of "planned price adjustments" suggests a potential strategy to address financial challenges within the USPS [7]. This ties back to our discussion on government spending and the need for agencies to operate efficiently.

These items, while not an exhaustive list, demonstrate the breadth and potential impact of the Federal Register's daily publications. It is important to note that this analysis is based on limited excerpts, and a comprehensive review of the entire Federal Register would be required to identify all items of urgency and significance.

Important Items from the September 16, 2024 Federal Register

The provided excerpts from the September 16, 2024, edition of the Federal Register, Volume 89, Number 179, contain numerous rules, notices, and other agency actions. While a "quick high-level itemization" is subjective, some items stand out as potentially significant based on their scope, potential impact, or relation to the themes of government efficiency and spending discussed in our conversation history.

Rules:

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Modernization of the Housing Counseling Program (2 CFR Part 5900): This final rule aims to improve the delivery of housing counseling services, enhance program oversight, and increase transparency and accountability. The rule highlights HUD's ongoing efforts to streamline and modernize its programs. [1]

Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards (24 CFR Part 3280): This final rule implements the fourth and fifth sets of amendments to the HUD Manufactured Home procedural and enforcement regulations. [2, 3]

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS): This final rule revises regulations for several grant programs by removing outdated and ineffective definitions, requirements, and scoring criteria to simplify program delivery. [4-7]

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA): The DEA issued an order regarding the registration of Awesome Care Pharmacy, Inc. to dispense controlled substances, highlighting the agency’s role in regulating controlled substances. [8]

Industry and Security Bureau (BIS): The BIS published a final rule amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) concerning voluntary self-disclosures (VSDs). The amendments codify recent BIS policy changes and clarify existing regulations. [9, 10]

Notices:

Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board: This notice announces a meeting to discuss, among other things, a performance review board, participant and investment reports, and a participant satisfaction survey. [11]

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): This notice provides statements of findings for new chemical substances reviewed under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024. [12]

National Endowment for the Arts: This notice announces a request for comment on a proposed information collection for the Arts Basic Survey. This notice is related to our discussion on potential redundancies in government data collection efforts. [13]

This itemization provides a starting point for a deeper exploration of the September 16, 2024 Federal Register. A closer review of these and other items, particularly in light of our earlier discussion on government efficiency and spending, might reveal further insights into the operations and priorities of the federal government.

Potential Inefficiencies and Wasteful Spending Identified in the Federal Register

After reviewing the provided excerpts from the Federal Register, several potential areas of inefficiency, wasteful spending, and opportunities for streamlining government operations are apparent.

1. Redundant Information Collection and Reporting:

The Department of Agriculture, specifically the Farm Service Agency, submitted multiple information collection requests to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and clearance under the Paperwork Reduction Act. [1-4] This raises concerns about potential redundancy in data collection efforts, placing unnecessary burdens on farmers and producers. A closer examination of these requests, with a focus on streamlining data collection processes and minimizing duplication, could potentially save significant time and resources.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) also submitted an information collection request after a previous 60-day comment period yielded no feedback. [5] This raises the question of whether the initial request for comment was effectively communicated to stakeholders. Perhaps using more targeted outreach strategies could improve stakeholder engagement and reduce the need for repeated requests.

2. Outdated and Ineffective Regulations:

The Rural Business-Cooperative Service (RBCS) is issuing a final rule to, in part, "support ways to simplify and streamline RD program delivery by removing outdated and ineffective definitions, requirements, and scoring criteria for the grant programs [ . . . ]" [6] This **explicitly acknowledges that existing regulations were in need of modernization and simplification. ** This begs the question: What other outdated and ineffective regulations are burdening other agencies and programs? A proactive review and revision of existing regulations across all agencies could uncover substantial opportunities for streamlining government operations.

3. Excessive Publication and Printing Costs:

The Federal Register itself represents a significant printing and distribution cost. [7] While online access is provided, the physical publication continues. Given the emphasis on digitalization and the availability of online resources, a comprehensive analysis of the necessity and cost-effectiveness of the printed Federal Register seems warranted. Transitioning to a primarily digital format could yield substantial savings.

4. Lack of Clarity and Transparency in Rulemaking:

Comments on the Department of Transportation's (DOT) proposed FFRDC for Aviation Sustainability highlighted concerns about the "scope and clarity of the focus areas." [8] The DOT acknowledged that the initial Federal Register notices lacked detailed information and pointed to a separate document. This two-step process could be viewed as inefficient and lacking transparency. Providing comprehensive information upfront within the Federal Register notices themselves could streamline communication and understanding for potential stakeholders.

5. Potential Overregulation:

Comments on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's (FMCSA) Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate revealed strong opposition from some trucking companies. [9] These companies argued that ELDs are expensive, create stress, and may even be making operations less safe. While safety is paramount, this example highlights the need for balanced regulation. A thorough cost-benefit analysis, taking into account the concerns raised by those directly affected by the ELD mandate, might reveal alternative solutions that address safety concerns without imposing undue burdens on smaller trucking companies.

These are just a few examples gleaned from the provided Federal Register excerpts. A comprehensive review of the entire Federal Register, with a keen eye towards efficiency and cost-effectiveness, would likely reveal many more areas for improvement.