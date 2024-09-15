Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
23

Video: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details

Justin Hart
Sep 15, 2024
23
Share

The local sheriff held a very detailed and impressive press conference, where he outlined the play-by-play of what transpired today down in Florida with another attempt on President Trump's life.

This is worth your time!

Discussion about this podcast

Rational Ground by Justin Hart
Rational Ground
The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Justin Hart
Recent Episodes
Federal Register Redux - 2024-09-27
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-26
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-25
  Justin Hart
BREAKING: Shocking Hidden Camera: MonkeyPox Vax a Scam
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-24
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-23
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-20
  Justin Hart
Federal Register Redux: 2024-09-19
  Justin Hart