Share this postVideo: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0054Share this postVideo: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23Video: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details Justin HartSep 15, 202454Share this postVideo: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23ShareThe local sheriff held a very detailed and impressive press conference, where he outlined the play-by-play of what transpired today down in Florida with another attempt on President Trump's life.This is worth your time!Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionVideo: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details covidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRational GroundThe answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJustin HartRecent EpisodesFederal Register Redux - 2024-09-27Sep 27 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-26Sep 26 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-25Sep 25 • Justin HartBREAKING: Shocking Hidden Camera: MonkeyPox Vax a ScamSep 25 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-24Sep 24 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-23Sep 23 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-20Sep 20 • Justin HartFederal Register Redux: 2024-09-19Sep 19 • Justin Hart
Video: Another Attempt on Trump's Life! Play by Play Details