Share this postONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. Faucicovidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript104Share this postONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. Faucicovidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. FauciJustin HartJun 03, 2024104Share this postONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. Faucicovidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptRep. Rich McCormick took Fauci to task. It was a highlight in an otherwise very disappointing effort by the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.more later…Share this discussionONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. Faucicovidreason.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsRational GroundThe answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.The answer to the flood of chaotic information in this world gone insane.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJustin HartRecent EpisodesMisogynist Dr. Morens CONFRONTED by Rep. Miller-MeeksMay 22 • Justin HartMassie vs. CDC!May 21 • Justin HartDOJ Official: "I'm not familiar with that case"Dec 5, 2023 • Justin HartThe Censorship Industrial ComplexNov 30, 2023 • Justin HartTHE JUSTIN HART SHOW Ep 13 Apr 10, 2023 • Justin HartAstounding AI Adventures: Unraveling the Future of TechnologyApr 6, 2023 • Justin HartThe Justin Hart Radio Show - Episode 8 - Language and CommunicationMar 15, 2023 • Justin Hart
ONE Congressman Came PREPARED to Take on Dr. Fauci