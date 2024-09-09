Remember this tweet from August 2021? This was the infamous “You are not a horse” tweet dissing the use of Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.

It was insulting and beneath the dignity of a major health institution like the FDA.

FOIAs requested by the Epoch Times show FDA staff thrilled with the results which garnered them thousands of new followers across many social media platforms and millions of impressions. One email between employees crows about the impact:

They shared detailed analytics from Twitter:

They mocked and laughed about the “calculated use” of “y’all”

In the next few days numbers grew even higher.

Acting Chief of Staff Jessica Tierney gave out kudos to the whole team:

Erica goes on to say:

On a personal note - I’m still not sure that I ever contracted COVID. The Hart Family has been fortunate to have many kids in the household and maybe that thwarted the disease (see studies here, here, and here.)

In March of 2022, I had a conversation with a Team Reality comrade who went through major bout with C19 in late 2021. He had a stash of this “unmentionable” drug and suggested I take the rest of his doses which I obtained.

Come April or May I had a massive wave of sickness come over me very suddenly one Saturday. I immediately took 2 doses and knocked out asleepd for 5 hours. When I came to —> I felt right as rain.

This is of course anecdotal but how many people endured the wrath of Covid or worse - death - because the FDA came out so strongly against non-vax treatments?

One website tracks the results of published studies on various early Covid19 treatments. Ivermectin is typically at the very top of these approaches.

STAY TUNED AND JUMP IN.

WHY SHOULD I SUBSCRIBE?

The door is RIGHT HERE. I just need you to walk through it! :)

I’d love to get your help and keep Rational Ground going. I am in real need of help to dedicate the time and resources to make this REALLY POWERFUL.

Will you sign up today?



» » SECURE LINK FOR RATIONAL GROUND SPECIAL PRICE « «

(Harley pointing the way there!)

HERE’S WHAT YOU GET!

60 Days to the election, and I've given you a BUNCH of tools as subscribers. Go subscribe then come back here!

The EXCLUSIVE AI Rational Ground tool. Explore the technology that will change the world. Let's put it to use to STOP the powers which stomped all over our lives.

Cheat Sheet on the economy: learn all about WHY the economy is headed off a cliff.

Elections chart on YOUR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT.

DRILL DOWN on specific states and their election outcomes over time.

And we're STILL on top of COVID here:

Thank you for your consideration of joining our hundreds of subscribers.

Justin Hart

P.S. This DISCOUNTED price won't be here forever.