Political commentator Stephen Crowder recently shared a tweet alleging that a key advisor to New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic made revealing admissions about the promotion of the monkeypox drug TPOXX by pharmaceutical company SIGA Technologies. According to Crowder's tweet and the undercover video above, the advisor, Jay Varma, claimed to have been hired by SIGA Technologies to help sell TPOXX and detailed strategies involving media "spin" to prevent investors from devaluing the company's stock.

This is part 2 of their undercover operation. We covered the scandal of part 1 and Varma’s addition to attending sex orgies during Covid.

Varma is quoted as saying:

FDA Approval Challenges : "We want the Food and Drug Administration, the FDA, to approve our drug specifically for Monkeypox and right now it’s only considered experimental and they won’t approve it based on this study."

Media Manipulation : "We also need to keep up the people’s belief that the [TPOXX] drug works. So, that’s why spinning it in the media is helpful."

Investor Concerns : "You can spin them [TPOXX study results] so that people won’t, like, dump the stock thinking that the company is worthless."

Impact on the Gay Community: "Honestly, in the United States, the risk [for Monkeypox] is very low. It’s only primarily transmitted among gay men. It basically got into the sexual networks of gay men, and a lot of gay men have tons and tons of sexual partners and often don’t use condoms. So as a result, it spreads more easily."

These allegations suggest a concerted effort to manipulate public perception and investor confidence regarding TPOXX, especially concerning its effectiveness and the urgency of its approval by the FDA.