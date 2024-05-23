Rational Ground by Justin Hart
Kickbacks, Mysoginy, Black Humor, and Hiding Emails: Dr. Fauci’s Lieutenant on the Hot Seat
Dr. David Morens in the Craziest Congressional Hearing Ever
8 hrs ago
Justin Hart
Misogynist Dr. Morens CONFRONTED by Rep. Miller-Meeks
I don't think William Wallace was any less a hero in Scotland because he wore a kilt. Nor do I think Roman soldiers were any less fierce, intelligent…
May 22
Justin Hart
New Revelations: How Fauci and Morens Hid Data and Misled the Public
Recent disclosures have unveiled alarming details about Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases…
May 22
Justin Hart
Massie vs. CDC!
May 21
Justin Hart
Bending Modernity to Their Will: The Far-Reaching Influence and Deceit of Fauci and Morens
As the COVID-19 pandemic's dust settles, public scrutiny on decision-makers' actions has grown sharper. One particularly troubling case involves Dr…
May 17
Justin Hart
SEASON 2: The Illusion of Consensus Podcast With Russell Brand, RFK Jr, Robert Malone, Pierre Kory, Lee Fang, And More!
Season two of our show is almost here. Watch the trailer and join us now in our voyage towards the unvarnished truth.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
May 13
April 2024
Fauci Protege Morens Plays Hide and Seek
In an era where information flows as swiftly as the tides, the ability to discern truth from a manipulated narrative is not just a skill but a…
Apr 13
Justin Hart
March 2024
The Why Behind XX-XY Athletics
I'm launching my very own athletic apparel brand today. It's the first and only athletic brand to stand up for female athletes and women's sports.
Published on Sey Everything
Mar 25
March 18, 2020: The Hospital Ships Which Were Never Used
Reminder. 4 years ago President Trump authorized the launching of the ships, the USNS Mercy and Comfort. These were two hospital ships that were…
Mar 19
Justin Hart
4 Years Ago: The Coronavirus Dashboards Will Doom Us All
I wrote this piece 4 years ago. A prelude for the terrible data decisions that doomed us “The data collected so far on how many people are infected and…
Mar 19
Justin Hart
4 years ago: I am not alone anymore. The Coronavirus Shutdown Could be the Worst Fiasco Ever.
4 years ago on March 17th 2020, John Ioannidis, the most cited living medical scientist came out with his extraordinarily brave article in Stanford’s…
Mar 18
Justin Hart
February 2024
My Brief to the Supreme Court in Missouri v. Biden
The battle for the sanctity of free speech has intensified. The case of Murthy v. Missouri (aka Missouri v. Biden), where I, alongside the Liberty…
Feb 16
Justin Hart
