Rational Ground by Justin Hart

Home
Podcast
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Kickbacks, Mysoginy, Black Humor, and Hiding Emails: Dr. Fauci’s Lieutenant on the Hot Seat
Dr. David Morens in the Craziest Congressional Hearing Ever
  
Justin Hart
5
Misogynist Dr. Morens CONFRONTED by Rep. Miller-Meeks
I don't think William Wallace was any less a hero in Scotland because he wore a kilt. Nor do I think Roman soldiers were any less fierce, intelligent…
  
Justin Hart
9
2:20
New Revelations: How Fauci and Morens Hid Data and Misled the Public
Recent disclosures have unveiled alarming details about Dr. David Morens, Senior Advisor at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases…
  
Justin Hart
1
Massie vs. CDC!
  
Justin Hart
1
6:14
Bending Modernity to Their Will: The Far-Reaching Influence and Deceit of Fauci and Morens
As the COVID-19 pandemic's dust settles, public scrutiny on decision-makers' actions has grown sharper. One particularly troubling case involves Dr…
  
Justin Hart
13
SEASON 2: The Illusion of Consensus Podcast With Russell Brand, RFK Jr, Robert Malone, Pierre Kory, Lee Fang, And More!
Season two of our show is almost here. Watch the trailer and join us now in our voyage towards the unvarnished truth.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus  

April 2024

March 2024

The Why Behind XX-XY Athletics
I'm launching my very own athletic apparel brand today. It's the first and only athletic brand to stand up for female athletes and women's sports.
Published on Sey Everything  
March 18, 2020: The Hospital Ships Which Were Never Used
Reminder. 4 years ago President Trump authorized the launching of the ships, the USNS Mercy and Comfort. These were two hospital ships that were…
  
Justin Hart
4 Years Ago: The Coronavirus Dashboards Will Doom Us All
I wrote this piece 4 years ago. A prelude for the terrible data decisions that doomed us “The data collected so far on how many people are infected and…
  
Justin Hart
5
4 years ago: I am not alone anymore. The Coronavirus Shutdown Could be the Worst Fiasco Ever.
4 years ago on March 17th 2020, John Ioannidis, the most cited living medical scientist came out with his extraordinarily brave article in Stanford’s…
  
Justin Hart
3

February 2024

© 2024 COVID Reason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture